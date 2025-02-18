Kruger National Park’s collaborative efforts against poaching show promise

Thirty-five rhino have been killed in the Kruger National Park in the last two months alone. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The Kruger National Park has hailed the success of its collaborative efforts with local communities in combating poaching, but warned that the scourge remains a significant threat.

According to Ike Phaahla, spokesperson for the Kruger National Park, the park has seen a significant increase in intelligence from local communities, which has led to several successful operations against poachers.

“We have had several successes based on intelligence from the community regarding potential poaching activities.”

Phaahla emphasised that poaching is not just a conservation issue, but a criminal matter that affects local communities directly.

“Some poachers originate from local communities; they could be someone’s brother or father,” Phaahla said.

“So, the more we cooperate with the communities, the better. Law enforcement has also come to the party, and we are grateful for their support,” Phaahla said.

However, despite these successes, the park has lost 35 rhinos to poaching in January and February alone, according to Bruce Leslie, special ops regional ranger.

“We are caught off guard because we are not expecting it,” Leslie said.

“But when you look at the international organised crime syndicate, they are clearly in it for monetary value. Even though we have had success in de-horning our rhino in the park, there is clearly a value in hunting the rhino, and there is clearly a market for it.”

Leslie warned that the park faces significant challenges in combating poaching, including limited resources and the need to balance conservation with tourism.

“Our biggest challenge in the park is resources,” Phaahla said. “We have a two-million-hectare estate that you need to protect, but you don’t have a lot of manpower to do that. Then again, it’s a tourist area, and you are limited in how many people carrying big guns can be seen where people are coming to relax.”

Despite these challenges, the park remains committed to working with local communities and law enforcement to combat poaching and protect its precious wildlife.

“We need to join hands and work with each other to succeed,” Leslie said. “This is a concern globally, and it’s a global heritage. It’s in all our interests to protect these animals.”

[email protected]