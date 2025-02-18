'I ordered chicken, not wings' - Consumer loses against KFC following advertising complaint

IOL The ARB rules in favour of KFC after a consumer claims their Streetwise Five meal did not match the advertisement, sparking a debate on food marketing standards. Picture: Screenshot/ advert

A consumer who reported Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) over what they deemed as misleading advertising, has lost.

The consumer in their complaint told the ARB that they had bought Streetwise Five with Chips via the KFC online platform and instead of receiving five pieces of chicken, the meal had three pieces of chicken and two wings.

"The advertisement illustrates a streetwise five-meal option, with five pieces of chicken, none of which are chicken wings."

The ARB said the consumer in their complaint further said that when they enquired with KFC, they were told that the picture on the website was for advertising purposes only.

KFC in their response said their Terms and Conditions make it clear that the photos are for illustration only.

They added that customers who go to the store have the options and have always had the option of requesting specific pieces of chicken from their team.

The Directorate in their ruling said while they accept that some consumers might find wings a disappointing option, others might be pleased to receive wings.

"This is a matter of taste."

It further said that while the advertiser could have 'pieces may vary' on the advert to avoid consumer disappointment, it was not convinced that the consumer would reasonably expect to receive the exactly illustrated chicken pieces.

And ruled that it was not in breach of the advertising code.

