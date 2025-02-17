UPDATE: Three victims file charges amid EFF protests at Zanzou nightclub over torture videos

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest outside the establishment demanding the arrest of club owner and closer of the business. Photo: Supplied/EFF

Three victims who were allegedly assaulted at a Pretoria nightclub reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday after videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers went viral on social media.

The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations—including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder—show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said police are currently looking at various offences that have been committed including rape, assault, assault GBH, crimen injuria, and kidnapping.

"The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has directed the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni to track and trace suspects who are alleged to have violently abused and assaulted a group of men at a popular nightclub in Pretoria," she said.

Mathe said the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni was at the police station with the victims.

More victims have been called to come forward.

"Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are also encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations," she said.