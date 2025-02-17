'Trump’s actions taking us back to primitive days of slavery, colonisation'

Frank Chikane, a veteran of the African National Congress (ANC), argues that the arbitrary actions of United States President Donald Trump, including the cutting of financial support to South Africa, are based on mistruths and raise global safety concerns.

IOL reported on Sunday that a high-powered South African delegation will embark on a diplomatic mission to the United States, with stops in China, France, Germany, and other countries, to mend strained relations and avoid "humiliation" in Washington.

The team, whose members will be named by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will travel to key global capitals to rally support and build alliances before heading to the US.

South Africa is in the midst of a diplomatic crisis sparked by Trump, who has cut all aid to the country because of accusations of land confiscations aimed at white Afrikaners. Some analysts suggest Trump’s actions were sparked by South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

On Sunday, Chikane told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that Trump’s actions are a backward step.

“It is a different world we are living in. In the normal world of international relations – a regulated form of relationships – you cannot have arbitrary action. You cannot have a country making a decision based on wrong information, a superpower for that matter, with all the intelligence in the world would have an order by the president based on falsehoods,” said Chikane.

“I think that makes this world dangerous to live in. That is why I am saying we have gone back to the imperial period, going back to the times of slavery where you take slaves, put them in ships and take them to the Americas without any rights, it is a period of colonialism where Europe could do anything they like in the world.

"They had their own democracies, and constitutions but because they were racist in their thinking, they did not think the colonized have got the rights themselves. The Trump event tells me we are going back to the primitive years where power determines what happens rather than reality,” he said.