SANDF chief Maphwanya honours slain soldier Rifleman Derrick Maluleke for his dedication to peace in DRC

Slain SANDF soldier Rifleman Derrick Maluleke was laid to his final resting place at Nhlaniki village outside Giyani, in Limpopo

SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya has hailed slain soldier Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, who was laid to rest at Nhlaniki village outside Giyani, in Limpopo, over the weekend for promoting peace during his deployment in the DRC.

Maluleke, 36, was among the first nine soldiers killed by the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group.

He was killed last month, but the bodies of the 14 fallen troops were only repatriated and handed over to the grieving families last week on Thursday, during a ceremony at the Air Force Base Swartkop, in Centurion.

The handover ceremony and the memorial service was attended by Maphwanya, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Defence and Military Veterans minister Angie Motshekga, and other officials.

Maluleke’s funeral took place on Sunday, with hundreds of mourners, including family members, friends, colleagues and community members, gathering to pay their respects.

Standing on the podium and addressing the mourners, Maphwanya lauded Maluleke, who joined the force in 2011, for his role in the DRC, stating that he was deployed to foster peace and improve economic prosperity for all.

“Rifleman Maluleke was out there in the DRC to foster peace and guarantee that we all enjoy a better life and economic prosperity,” Maphwanya said.

”He lived his life in such a way that defied death. When death faced him, he continued to fight and carry on the battle. He is the embodiment of those brave warriors, the ones that we will never forget.”