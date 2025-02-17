Police investigate torture claims at Pretoria's Zanzou nightclub following viral videos

Gauteng police have opened an investigation into the disturbing viral videos from the renowned Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, Gauteng. Photo: Screenshot

Gauteng police have opened an investigation into the disturbing viral videos from the renowned Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The videos showcase acts of extreme violence and torture allegedly perpetrated by the club's bouncers against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills.

The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations—including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder—show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said police are currently looking at various offences that have been committed including rape, assault, assault GBH, crimen injuria, and kidnapping.

"The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has directed the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni to track and trace suspects who are alleged to have violently abused and assaulted a group of men at a popular nightclub in Pretoria," she said.

Mathe said Masemola is also calling on all victims who were subjected to the abuse and assault to open a case at the Brooklyn police station or any nearest police station.

"Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are also encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations," added Mathe.

Zanzou management released a statement and said it was aware of the videos, and they have since dismissed the security personnel responsible for the torture.

"We have since outsourced our security service to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly in accordance with South African laws and regulations."

Furthermore, the management denied that the videos were related to patrons who failed to settle their bills.

"The video is in no way connected to any patrons not settling any outstanding bill amounts as falsely stated on numerous social media platforms."

The club claims that a man identified as Mr Herve attempted to extort the establishment by threatening to release the videos unless his demands were met.

Meanwhile, The Economic Freedom Fighters have called for the arrest of the club owner and demanded the establishment to be shut down.

"Such abhorrent behaviour cannot be tolerated in a society that prides itself on upholding human dignity and justice. The EFF strongly believes that there is no reason whatsoever, to justify the dehumanization of other people like that," said the party's Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga.

Dunga said the party will report the incident to the Human Rights Commission of South Africa to ensure that the management is held accountable.

