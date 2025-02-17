Maxwell Mbili appointed as head of KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements

Maxwell Mbili is the new head of Human Settlement Department in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlement has a new head in the name of Maxwell Mbili.

Mbili, a former Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality in Port Shepstone on the south coast of the province was introduced to the public by MEC Siboniso Duma during a media briefing on Monday.

The MEC said with Mbili’s appointment, the department will respond to the needs of the public.

“We wish to announce that in order to respond with speed to the needs of the voters, we have appointed the new Head of the Department, Mr Sihle Maxwell Mbili. I have just finished a meeting with management in which I formally introduced Mr Mbili,” said Duma.

He added the new head was also introduced to the portfolio committee which also welcomed his appointment. Before his elevation, Mbili was a chief director of corporate services in the same department.

He is credited for good governance as a manager of Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality where he developed a 20-year plan. He spent 10 years at the municipality and turned around its finances, obtaining several unqualified audit outcomes.

Under his leadership, the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality was singled out as the best-run municipality for many years, and he was also selected as the best municipal manager in the province.

Mbili was almost appointed the eThekwini City Manager. The panel chaired by the then mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had recommended him, however, his ascension to the R3 million salary position was blocked by the then eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla after the opposition complained that Mbili was favoured by the ANC leadership therefore, there was a political influence.

Kaunda then recused himself, leaving Mavundla to influence the appointment who preferred Musa Mbhele, who was eventually appointed.

[email protected]