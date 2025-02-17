Limpopo police Sergeant charged with murder of son and girlfriend

Constance Mosibudu Sathekge, stationed at Botlokwa Police Station, appeared on Monday after she was arrested for killing her son and his girlfriend. File Picture: Supplied / SAPS

A 49-year-old Limpopo police officer made her first appearance in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court for allegedly shooting and killing her son and his girlfriend.

Constance Mosibudu Sathekge, stationed at Botlokwa Police Station, appeared on Monday after she was arrested for killing her son, Khutso Sathekge, 25, and his girlfriend, Naledi Mmonwa, 16.

National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Ndzangi said the victims were found with several gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

"However, they succumbed to their injuries upon arrival. After the incident, the accused then called the police, and she was immediately arrested," said Malabi-Ndzangi.

The incident occurred on February 14, 2025, when Sathekge reportedly got into a heated argument with her son inside their home.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were called to the scene by Sathekge and she explained what happened.

"Upon arrival with paramedics, they found the victim’s son motionless with gunshot wounds, holding a sharp instrument in his hand. A 16-year-old girl who was also shot and sustained serious injuries was immediately transported to the local hospital for medical attention. She later succumbed to her injuries in hospital," said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba added that further investigations will be conducted by police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The matter is postponed to February 25 for a formal bail application.

Earlier, a newlywed, Sibongile Dlamini, 42, appeared in the Springs Magistrates Court for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department husband, Banele Skosana.

Skosana, 32, who had only been married to his wife for two months, was shot and killed by two men while opening his tuckshop in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, on February 7.

Dlamini appeared alongside her co-accused, the alleged hitman, Nhliziyozabantu Magwanyana, 34.

They were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The matter was postponed to February 21 to allow the state time to verify and investigate key aspects concerning Dlamini.

