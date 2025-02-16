Three men arrested for tampering with a corpse in Isipingo

Three men were arrested in Isipingo for allegedly tampering with a corpse after being caught transporting a body in a wheelbarrow. | PT Alarms

In a shocking incident that has raised eyebrows in Isipingo, authorities have arrested three men suspected of tampering with a corpse and attempting to evade justice.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that on Saturday morning, on-duty PT Alarms members saw three men pushing a wheelbarrow with what appeared to be the body of an adult man on Mahes Road in Malabar Hills.

The members immediately stopped and investigated.

“It was discovered that the body of an African male, believed to be in his 30s, was being moved by the men,” Govindasamy said.

“There were no visible physical injuries on the deceased and it was unknown how he passed on.”

Govindasamy said that when the men were questioned, they gave conflicting stories.

The men were detained until Isipingo police arrived.

Govindasamy said police took the men to the police station for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrest and said the suspects were arrested for “tampering with a dead body and attempting to defeat the ends of justice”.

“Police received reports of three men who were transporting a corpse in a wheelbarrow and when police arrived at the scene, the three were found pushing the decomposing body in a wheelbarrow from Pilgrim informal settlement. They were unable to explain what they were doing with the body,” Netshiunda said.

“They were immediately arrested and will appear in court soon.”

Reacting to the incident, this is what Facebook users said:

Zama Chili said: “I don’t think they were aware that he is dead.”

Yagasparie Govender said: “So brave to push the dead body.”

Ashveer Veeru Davsarang said KZN has people and stories you will not even dream of.

Calvin Rajman said the suspects did not have access to an ambulance and improvised with the wheelbarrow.

