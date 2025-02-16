Soweto residents receive title deeds

Soweto residents gathered at the Phiri Community Hall on Saturday as they awaited the handing out of their title deeds. Picture: Siyabonga Sithole

Scores of Soweto, residents eager to receive their title deeds gathered at the Phiri Community Hall, Soweto on Saturday where MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Johannesburg, Mlungisi Mabaso, and City of Joburg Mayor, Dada Morero handed out 50 deeds to residents.

Among these was 73-year-old Bernice Mofokeng, who could not hide her joy after being handed her own title deed following three decades of waiting.

“I feel very happy and relieved because I have been struggling for a long time to get the document that proves that the house belongs to me. There have been numerous fights among some of my family members after my mother’s passing,’ she said.

Mofokeng who resides with seven of her grandchildren revealed that her mother took ownership of the home more than four decades ago until she passed away, leaving behind a series of infighting within the family.

“This piece of paper deed is going to help end the fights that have been going on for all these years. It has not been easy, but with this document, things will get better,” she stated.

This comes just two weeks after the city indicated that there are more than 3,876 title deeds that cannot be issued due to various reasons, including incomplete information given, change of contact details, as well as the failure of the deceased’s family members to submit a letter of authority.

For 65-year-old Gloria Morube, also from Phiri, the title deed will also help ease the uncertainty that comes with a lot of eviction threats due to the increase in homes being sold without the consent of rightful owners.

“We live in constant fear that one day, people from out of nowhere will claim our home. So, this paper gives me security in the face of too many homes being taken over by property thugs, especially here in Soweto where people get evicted from their homes regularly,” she said.

Mabaso, who was also in the company of the department’s Acting Executive Director, Oupa Nkoane and ward Councillor Vusi Ngema indicated that the title deeds handover forms part of the department’s work in ensuring that residents’ dignity is restored by providing them with proof of ownership.

“The City of Joburg has committed itself to ensuring dignity for its residents. This gathering is to affirm and confirm the problem we are experiencing is being attended to following my last visit to this very hall in 2022. What is important to us, is ensuring that we work towards changing the lives of our people through dignified housing,” he said.

Morero, who took time out of his visit to the city’s reservoirs on the same day, urged recipients to celebrate this milestone saying: “When the MMC called me to come here in between my other commitments in resolving the water crisis, I was happy that I will be able to celebrate with you, because having a home equals dignity. This is a time for celebration, and you must celebrate this milestone knowing that this government is fighting for you,” he said.

[email protected]