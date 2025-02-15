SIU investigates eThekwini Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Unit over alleged maladministration

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has initiated an investigation into the eThekwini Municipality’s Water and Sanitation (EWS) unit regarding the provision of communal ablution blocks to informal settlements.

The inquiry stems from concerns over alleged maladministration and improper conduct by municipal officials related to these facilities, crucial for enhancing sanitation access in an area where the need is dire.

As outlined in a proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the investigation will scrutinise activities dating back as far as January 1, 2015.

The key focus lies on allegations that could reveal irregular and unlawful conduct involving public funds amounting to millions.

Reports indicate that the investigation will delve into whether the municipality or the state has suffered any losses, which could be recovered.

The SIU is investigating allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the municipality, including:

- Improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the municipality;

- Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

- Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon state property;

- Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

The current investigation centres specifically on the In Situ Upgrade-Infrastructure Sanitation project. This initiative, aimed at enhancing water and sanitation services to human settlements and schools, incurred significant unauthorised expenditures, catching the attention of the SIU.

Reports suggest that R326 968 718.17 (approximately R327 million) was spent on this project during the 2019/2020 financial year alone, with stakeholders expressing concerns about budget approvals and the legitimacy of the expenditures.

Project Y6525, tasked with constructing communal ablution blocks, saw funds being allocated to service providers and consultants for onsite construction.

Despite undergoing checks and certifications from engaged consultants, complaints arose from subcontractors regarding the delay of payments for work completed.

Investigations revealed that much of the work was outside the agreed project scope, resulting in further scrutiny and claims of deliberate or negligent mismanagement.

Upon hearing of Ramaphosa’s recent proclamation Democratic Alliance (DA) Exco member Andre Beetge voiced his discontent over the ongoing issues within the water and sanitation department, suggesting that the unit should be placed under administration to enforce accountability.

“This department is problematic... We hope heads roll,” he stated on Friday, reflecting the frustration felt within the council.

In June 2022, the Executive Committee took measures to transfer funds from the 2021/2022 capital budget to cover the unauthorised expenditures linked to Project Y6525, indicating discrepancies in financial management practices within the municipality.

During the meeting, councillors acknowledged the risks associated with the unauthorised expenditure and debated its implications.

The municipality did not comment at the time of publication.

