Cape Town gay Imam Moegsien Hendricks shot dead at wedding

Imam Moegsien Hendricks was shot and killed while attending a wedding in Gqeberha. Picture: Facebook

The Cape Town openly gay imam, Moegsien Hendricks, was gunned down in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.

He had been in Gqeberha to marry a lesbian couple in Bethelsdorp.

According to Facebook user Rif’at Brower, the local community and imams refused to marry the lesbian couple (Naadira Abader’s daughter).

“Naadirah Abader’s daughter was getting married to another female non-Muslim. Sheikh Mukhtar of (Port Elizabeth) PE said that they will not marry the two females and no one in PE will.

“The females then got the gay so-called imam from Cape Town - Moegsien Hendricks to marry them.

“Moegsien was shot and killed at the wedding. There is less Fasaad now with him gone. We cannot allow this Fasaad (moral corruption against God) and Jahiliah in our community and faith.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

“The police are seeking information to solve a murder case that was reported at SAPS Bethelsdorp following a shooting incident that took place at Extension 24, Bethelsdorp early on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

“It is alleged that at approximately 10am, the deceased, 58, Imam Moegsien Hendricks, and a driver were inside a gold-coloured VW T-Roc in Haley Place, Extension 24, Bethelsdorp, when a silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off.

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle. Thereafter, they fled the scene and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was shot and killed.

“The motive for the murder is unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.”

She added that they need information from the community that can help to trace the murderer.

Anyone with the information can contact Detective Colonel Dawie Schotz on 082 319 8673 or SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

Hendricks became the world’s first openly gay imam when he came out in 1996.

He led a group of queer Muslims through the Al-Ghurbaah (the strangers) Foundation, based in a mosque in Wynberg.

The organisation supports the LGBTQI+ and has programmes that help Muslims with their sexuality and their faith.

On January 17, the imam posted a video singing, in Arabic, a song that says: “You won’t be able to forget me.”

