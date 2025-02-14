Man accused of setting Usindiso fire that killed 76 makes first court appearance

A 30-year-old man accused of burning a building that claimed 76 lives, Lawrence Sithembiso Mdlalose, made his first appearance in the South Gauteng High Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

Mdlalose is facing 76 counts of murder stemming from the catastrophic Usindiso Building fire in August 2023.

The court proceedings have unearthed grim details that shed light on the harrowing events leading to the inferno.

Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), stated that on August 31, Mdlalose, a resident of the now-destroyed building, was involved in a violent confrontation with an acquaintance identified only as KB.

Investigations revealed that Mdlalose demanded payment for drugs that KB had sold on his behalf and an altercation escalated where Mdlalose allegedly assaulted KB until he became unconscious.

In a moment of panic, Mdlalose believed he had killed KB, bought petrol and allegedly doused KB’s body in fuel, and set it on fire.

“The fire spread, engulfing the building while the accused stood outside pretending to be innocent,” said Mjonondwane.

Some occupants were trapped inside the burning structure, some desperately jumping from windows to escape the flames. The aftermath left a scene of destruction, with charred bodies and severely injured survivors scattered throughout the area.

Since the incident, a commission of inquiry was established, during which Mdlalose testified and allegedly confessed to starting the devastating fire and was arrested on January 23, 2024.

He has been charged with 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.

The case has been postponed to February 21, 2025, for confirmation of legal representation for the accused and pre-trial proceedings.

