Bookkeeper sentenced to 12 years for orchestrating R9 million tax fraud against SARS

Jessica Marieka Janse Van Niewenhuys, a 35-year-old bookkeeper, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for orchestrating a sophisticated tax fraud operation that cost the South African Revenue Service (Sars) over R9 million.

She was sentenced by the Free State Division of the High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday, following a thorough investigation by the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit.

Janse Van Niewenhuys was arrested alongside her husband Petrus Janse Van Niewenhuys, 36, after they had moved to Gqeberha, Eastern Cape in May 2024.

The charges against the husband have been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Janse Van Niewenhuys was found guilty on 181 counts of fraud, along with 38 counts of money laundering, and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Fikiswa Matoti said the fraudulent activities spanned a troubling four-year period from 2018 to 2022 while she was working in the Free State.

"Jessica, who was responsible for bookkeeping of four companies based in Parys, submitted fraudulent tax returns on behalf of these companies. She further submitted fraudulent returns on behalf of her husband, who was, at the time, employed by a company doing projects at different mines," said Matoti.

Head of Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba welcomed the sentencing and applauded all the parties involved in ensuring that justice was served.

She said Janse Van Niewenhuys sentence should send a strong message to other criminals and added that a process to recoup benefits from this crime was underway.

[email protected]

IOL News