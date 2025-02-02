SANDF honours fallen soldiers as fighting intensifies in the DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has has named the 14 soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid escalating violence from rebel forces.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has said that it still unclear when the repatriation of the 14 soldiers who lost their lives in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo will take place.

At the weekend, the SANDF released the names of the soldiers who died in the DRC last week.

On Friday, the The Southern African Development Community (SADC) said it would dispatch a team to North Kivu in the DRC to facilitate the repatriation of deceased and injured SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members, as well as those from Malawian and Tanzanian forces.

South African troops have been in the east of the DRC since December 2023 on a peacekeeping mission.

The deceased members of the SA team include Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe and Private Peter Jacobus Strydom.

The soldiers, who hailed from various provinces, including the Free State and Northern Cape, were honoured on Saturday when their names were released by the SANDF.

The soldiers, who were part of the SANDF contingent to the region as part of both the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) ,were honoured for their bravery.

SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya paid tribute to the soldiers, praising their courage in the face of danger. “These brave men and women were on a mission to restore stability and protect lives in the eastern DRC.

“They displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the M23 rebels who had attacked their base. The Minister of defence and military veterans, Angie Motshekga send their condolences to the families of the deceased and their entire defence family, " he said.

The operation, which has been slammed by security experts and opposition political parties, has faced growing challenges with many calling for Motshekga to step down.

At the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa led the South African delegation to the SADC extraordinary summit that was held in Harare.

The leaders called for the immediate deployment of defence ministers, chiefs of defence and troop contributing countries in ensuring the safety of peacekeeping troops in the DRC.

According to the SABC, the regional body also demanded the immediate repatriation of the deceased troops and those who have been injured.

Security commentator Professor Hussein Solomon from the Free State University said the troops were set up for failure as they were under resourced.

“Our troops did not have enough food and the state of the camp was bad. There was no logistical backing and there was insufficient supply. They were not prepared for the kind of mission they were up against. I do believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa as commander in chief, and the minister of defence have a lot to answer for,” he said.

[email protected]