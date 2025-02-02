Polokwane unveils citizen-centric MyPolokwane app to streamline services

The Polokwane municipality has embarked on a service delivery mission through the recent launch of the MyPolokwane Citizen App which stands as a beacon of innovation, promising to elevate the city to new heights in urban governance and citizen engagement. Executive Mayor of Polokwane, Makoro John Mpe has welcomed the launch of the MyPolokwane app which aims to address and streamline service delivery in the province.Photo: Supplied

In a significant move towards modernising urban governance and enhancing service delivery, the Polokwane Municipality has officially launched the MyPolokwane Citizen App, a cutting-edge tool designed to improve communication between the municipality and its residents.

This innovative application is the result of a collaborative effort with the award-winning technology firm WIB Group, renowned for its strides in Smart City solutions.

During the app's unveiling, Makoro John Mpe, the Executive Mayor of Polokwane, articulated the city's transformation narrative, emphasising that Polokwane is not only under physical construction but is also undergoing a metaphorical renaissance.

"Today, we take a bold step in that direction with the launch of MyPolokwane Citizen App," stated Mayor Mpe. "This invention represents our unwavering commitment to making Polokwane into a Smart City by 2030."

Mpe further described the app as ‘a tool for empowerment, a sign of development, and a link between the municipality and its residents’.

The app's launch is part of the municipality's broader strategy to adapt and innovate in response to the changing needs of its citizens.

Mpe said the importance of leveraging technology for effective service delivery, stating, would ‘achieve our ambition of being a world-class African metropolis, we must remain inventive and forward-thinking’.

WIB Group, which has a strong portfolio in implementing Smart City projects, has developed the MyPolokwane Citizen App with the intention of enhancing municipal service efficiencies.

According to the company, its Urban View solution has already demonstrated a 50% increase in service efficiency and faster response times for critical issues like power and water outages.

This user-friendly platform not only facilitates real-time reporting of service delivery challenges but also allows residents to attach images for further precision. For the first time, citizens will have a unified platform that empowers them to participate actively in their community's governance, sidestepping prolonged bureaucratic processes.

Mpe also highlighted the pivotal role of the app in forging a more efficient connection between the municipality and its constituents.

"Residents will be able to report service delivery difficulties instantly and observe the power of real-time replies. For the first time, our citizens will be equipped with the means to take control of their communities," he elaborated.

CEO of WIB Group, Thandile Fikeni, echoed the Mayor’s sentiment, stating, "We have managed to bridge the communication gap between the Municipality and its citizens. MyPolokwane Citizen App is more than just a digital tool; it is a powerful force that will reshape governmental and service delivery standards across various sectors."

He further reinforced that the app is instrumental in fostering smart cities that prioritise sustainability and quality of life.

