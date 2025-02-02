Gauteng's economic checks reveal significant non-compliance among spaza shops

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, announced that 7,802 inspections of spaza shops having been conducted so far across the province and more than 1,444 shops have failed to meet required standards. Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, has announced that the province has recorded 7,802 inspections of spaza shops Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Gauteng MEC for economic development, Lebogang Maile has revealed that the province has made more than 7,802 inspections of spaza shops with 1,444 shops having been found to be non-compliant.

Maile who addressed a media briefing on Sunday also extended the deadline of spaza shop registrations to February 28 and he indicated that some municipalities are yet to develop electronic registration systems.

“Some municipalities continue to use manual systems. As of today, 2,179 applications have been received for the City of Johannesburg with 593 of these being from foreign nationals. The number of applications approved whereby the owner of the shop is a foreign national is eight,’ he said.

In the Sedibeng Municipality, Maile said more than 2,688 applications have been received and approved.

“In the Sedibeng District Municipality which comprises Midvaal, Emfuleni and Lesedi Municipalities 2,688 applications have been received with 1,260 of these being from foreign nationals. A total of 28 applications have been approved with 9 of these being spaza shops owned by foreign nationals,” he added.

Maile said that City of Tshwane MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa had confirmed that the has received 4,109 applications to date, approving 148 and requesting additional documentation for 564.

“In the City of Tshwane 4,109 applications have been received with 1,879 being from foreign nationals. A total of 343 applications by foreign nationals have been processed and are awaiting confirmation from the department home affairs and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) whilst 20 have been approved and 780 COAs (Certificate of Acceptability) have been approved,” he stated.

[email protected]