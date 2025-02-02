Four police officers face disciplinary action over illegal mining allegations

Four police officers are under investigation for allegedly aiding notorious illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli’s escape, as SAPS reports significant successes in combating illegal mining activities. Police says Operation Vala Umgodi is still in full swing across the country and has registered huge success since its inception in 2023. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers.

RAPULA MOATSHE

Four police officers accused of aiding notorious illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as "Tiger", in Stilfontein to escape are awaiting their fate as their supervisor is expected to decide whether to suspend them and take further disciplinary action.

This was disclosed by the National Commissioner Fanie Masemola during a media briefing at Pretoria on Sunday, where he gave an update on successes registered by the SAPS during #SaferFestiveSeason operations.

The four officers were arrested during the ongoing Operation Vala Umgodi by the SAPS anti-corruption unit in the North West province and their case is currently before court.

They appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday and were granted bail of R1,000 each. They are scheduled to return to court on March 5, 2025.

Masemola said following the SAPS's discovery of Tiger's escape, North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena established a team of seasoned detectives and crime intelligence operatives to probe the circumstances surrounding the escape.

A manhunt is under way for the rearrest of Tshoaeli.

He said the arrested officers have been removed from the operation and internal disciplinary proceedings are currently under way.

According to him, the court case is expected to uncover the details of how Tiger allegedly received assistance and the extent of the officers' involvement in his criminal endeavours.

He said the disciplinary process has unfolded and the officers' supervisor is still to take a decision on their possible suspension.

There have been concerns that some illegal miners were still surfacing from underground despite the confirmation by authorities it was cleared.

Masemola said: “The mine rescue said that they went underground and said it is cleared and there is nothing anymore. We as SAPS don't own mines and are not trained to go underground. In the past two weeks there were people who emerged from the Margaret Shaft. They were fit and healthy. They were not malnutritioned. They are still being interviewed and we will get more details.”

Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said the fact that illegal miners continue to be arrested showed Vala Umgodi was still in full swing.

She said SAPS will continue to deploy its members to “the hostile and volatile areas” in the seven mining provinces where there are illegal mining activities.

Masemola said Vala Umgodi continues to yield commendable results since its inception in December 2023 with 18 000 arrests being made, primarily of illegal immigrants.

Additionally, law enforcement has seized substantial quantities of firearms, ammunition and equipment linked to illegal mining operations.

The confiscations include 458 firearms, 12,000 rounds of ammunition, 283 trucks, 303 vehicles and 84 pieces of heavy machinery.

Over R5 million in cash and uncut diamond worth R32 million have been seized.

Masemola said more than 7 700 illegal miners were arrested from August 2024 in Stilfontein and they are still in police custody.

“At least 121 of them have been deported, which include 18 Mozambicans, 30 Basotho, 10 Zimbabweans and there are also Congolese and Malawians within those that have been deported by the Home Affairs,” he said.

Currently, he said, the Department of Health forensic pathology is busy with the autopsies with the assistance of the SAPS victim identification.

He said fingerprints and DNA samples were in the process of being collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

“Our team has collected DNA samples from human remains and fingerprints have been taken and other samples from family members have also been taken to try and identify these people,” he said.

