Arrests for Cape Town cyclist and pedestrian robberies welcomed

The arrest of several suspects allegedly involved in the robberies involving cyclists and pedestrians along the Lower Church Street bridge in Woodstock, Cape Town has been welcomed.

Since November last year, cyclists have been sounding the alarm about attacks and robberies along the M176.

The attacks prompted the police to urge cyclists and pedestrians to remain vigilant.

This comes after several cyclists have shared their experiences on social media about their brushes with crime as they were robbed along the popular route.

SAPS Spokesperson Wesley Twigg said that following numerous complaints of robberies, Woodstock police compiled an operational plan to deal with the situation.

“An integrated operation between SAPS and other law enforcement agencies was conducted on Friday morning, 31 January 2025 which resulted in the arrest of several suspects.

“During this operation, 18 undocumented persons were arrested. The members conducted searches and arrested three suspects for the possession of drugs and one for the possession of a dangerous weapon,” Twigg said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court on Monday.

#sapsWC Following numerous complaints of robberies involving cyclists and pedestrians who are robbed and injured at Lower Church Str and the N1 Highway, Woodstock #SAPS executed an integrated op. #SAPS along with other law enforcement agencies today embarked on an op resulting in… pic.twitter.com/vP3W17Gez0 — SA Police Service 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 31, 2025

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, welcomed the arrests, saying: “These alleged criminals posed a serious threat to the safety of cyclists, pedestrians and commuters. Their arrests are a crucial step in ensuring that our non-motorised routes remain safe for everyone to use.”

Sileku praised the swift and coordinated response by the police and other enforcement agencies in apprehending the alleged perpetrators.

“I commend the efforts by the SAPS and all enforcement agencies who heeded our call to bring these offenders to justice. No one should have to fear for their safety while cycling, walking and commuting in our province.”

Pedal Power Association CEO, Neil Robinson, said that they are very grateful and thankful to the police services for the various arrests made, but also continue their appeal to cycling and pedestrians to be vigilant going forward.

“We hope that the patrols and the arrests are kept up, road users are kept safe every day while using this quite dangerous point on their way to work and back.

“We really are grateful and thank the SAPS for their work. We’re also very pleased that we are able to work with the Metro Police and other law enforcement bodies to bring about some sort of change in these areas,” Robinson said.

“Also, as we lead up to the Cape Town Cycle Tour in March, a lot of people use it for their training routes every day so it does help quite a lot when police are doing these sorts of operations to bring people to book.”

Cycling group Stay Wider of the Rider has also urged cyclists to try cycling in groups and to remain alert while cycling in the area at all times.

“SAPS is patrolling the Lower Church Street Woodstock area from 5am to 8am and again from 4pm to 6pm every day. Best to cycle through there during these times,” they said.

Twigg confirmed that operations will continue to clamp down on the crime in the area.

“We appeal to the public to implement safety measures such as to keep valuable items out of sight, walk in groups, be aware of their surroundings and report all criminal activities,” Twigg said.

Sileku said that the Western Cape Government remains committed to promoting safer mobility, and ‘we will continue working closely with law enforcement and our communities to protect all road users, especially our pedestrians and cyclists’.

“The safety of cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users remains my top priority.”

