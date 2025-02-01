Urgent call for help after Khayelitsha fire affects families and pets

At the Taiwan informal village in Site C, a fire destroyed shacks, leaving over 100 people homeless. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The devastating fire that swept through a Khayelitsha informal settlement has left a Cape Town animal clinic deeply concerned about the countless missing animals.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic has been on the ground since the fire broke out on Wednesday, tirelessly searching for distressed animals.

Spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said: “On 29 January, over 200 homes were destroyed by devastating fires in Khayelitsha, Site C, leaving families with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Amidst the destruction, countless animals have gone missing, are injured, or remain too terrified to return home.

“What we have encountered is heartbreaking - families desperate to find their beloved pets, animals suffering from injuries, and a community in shock.

“We have been out in the field since the fire incident happened. Luckily, there aren’t many injured dogs but we did find two dead dogs in the fire.

“We have also found some horrible neglect cases that we have brought back to our clinic for treatment.”

Du Plessis said the problem with fires and animals is that often animals are locked inside while people are at work, and are then trapped when a fire occurs.

The aftermath of the fire at the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

“Or dogs that are chained cannot get away. Unfortunately, fires are unexpected so there is nothing that can be done in these cases if people are not at home.”

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said when fires break out, they mobilise immediately to assist animals affected by the disaster.

“Our team enters affected areas as soon as it is deemed safe for us to do so, to search for injured, displaced, or distressed animals. We offer a safe sanctuary for pets whose owners have lost their homes.

“Additionally, we collaborate with other rescue organisations and emergency responders to ensure no animal is left behind. Our priority is always to protect and care for the most vulnerable in times of crisis.”

Taking extra animals into the facilities can financially strain the organisations.

The Mdzananda clinic has made an urgent call to the public for support to fund emergency rescue efforts.

“Donations will go towards medical treatment for injured animals, fuel, and transport costs for rescue vehicles searching the disaster zone, staff, and resources needed for ongoing emergency response,” Du Plessis explained.

“This is a crisis, and we need all the help we can get,” said Du Plessis. “Every minute counts. Every donation saves a life.”

Members of the public can contribute by making an emergency donation at Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Reference: Your chosen Fire +Your Name or visit https://www.mdzananda.co.za/donate-ctzx

The public is also encouraged to assist with in-kind donations such as building materials, clothing, food, and anything people can use to rebuild their lives.

These can be dropped off at Mdzananda Animal Clinic, 21297 Govan Mbeki Road, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

[email protected]