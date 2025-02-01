Union urges SANDF to continue peacekeeping mission in DRC despite soldier deaths

SADC leaders called for the protection of the peacekeeping mission troops deployed to the DRC. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archives

THE South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) should remain in their peacekeeping mission despite the killing of their 13 colleagues, said one of their unions.

The killing of the soldiers by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels sent shock waves in South Africa and across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The incident made headlines across the world and caused many South Africans, including EFF leader Julius Malema, to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw the army from the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC.

However, South African National Defence Union (SANDU) National Secretary Pikkie Greeff, said the union received questions from many people about why the South African army should not be withdrawn from the mission.

Greeff said they (army) should get proper support.

The recent incident has increased the number of SANDF members killed while on a peacekeeping mission to 31 if not more since 2013.

According to ‘Defence Web’, an online publication on defence news, two were killed in June last year, leading to “five (of) the South African combat deaths since SAMIDRC first deployed over six months ago in mid-December (2023)”.

The news site quoted Department of Defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini on June 27, 2024, confirming that five were killed last year.

‘BBC’ reported on March 25, 2013, that there were 13 South African soldiers killed in the Central African Republic that month.

Lack of logistical support was reported to be exposing soldiers to danger.

Greeff said he could confirm the 31 number of soldiers killed since 2013, but said he would do some research.

He said through his communication with some of the soldiers in Goma via satellite, he established that they were safe.

“They told me that they are safe, still armed, there are no hostilities between them and other role-players, they have adequate food supply, which is in storage, and they have water supply.

“One of the biggest things they face now is that with this thing going on now, they are isolated and cannot leave their base, they are confirmed to their base,” said Greeff.

He said Sandu engaged the SANDF command structures on numerous occasions about inadequacies in troop support on deployment.

“Some yielded results, vital issues such as flight support went unsolved,” he said.

He blamed the poor performance of peacekeeping missions on countries “who don’t do their part and defence financial constraints on SA’s part”.

“⁠SANDU regularly reports any inadequacies in deployment to SANDF management and monitors resolution,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had late this week assured the families of the deceased that the repatriation process for the remains of the fallen soldiers was under way.

He said M23 was in collaboration with the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) also members of the peacekeeping mission from Malawi and Tanzania, “as well as members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade”.

“The situation in Goma and Sake, where our troops and their counterparts are stationed, remains very tense, volatile, and unpredictable,” Ramaphosa said through government communication channels.

The Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State SADC was held on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe, in reaction to the M23 advance in the DRC, the killing of the peacekeeping mission deployees, and the tension between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Ramaphosa.

The summit resolved that ministers and chiefs of defence of the countries whose armies are deployed to DRC should immediately ensure the safety of troops and the repatriation of the deceased and injured.

“Summit called for an immediate joint Summit of SADC and East African Community (EAC) to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC as proposed by the 24th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the EAC held on 29th January 2025.

“The Summit recalled its decision of May 2023 to deploy a peacekeeping mission to the DRC in order to support its desire for peace and security and defend its territorial integrity.

“In this regard, Summit noted that these objectives have not yet been realised,” read the resolution.

The representatives raised concerns concern about attacks by the M23 armed group and RDF on the DRC.

