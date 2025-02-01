Cape Town communities in shock: children found dead in vehicles spark investigations

The scene where a child died in a burning vehicle in Eerste River. Picture: Supplied

Young children have died in separate incidents after being left in vehicles, leaving two Cape Town communities in shock.

In Khayelitsha, a toddler who was in a car, suffocated.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the three-year-old was found deceased in the vehicle.

“Harare police were busy with patrols on Thursday, 30 January 2025 when they responded to a complaint.

“The members proceeded to Qamela Street where they found the body of a three-year-old child inside a motor vehicle.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Harare police registered an inquest for further investigation. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.”

The police appeal to the public to come forward with any information about this incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Western Cape Health spokesperson Nadia Ferreira confirmed that Emergency medical services (EMS) were dispatched to the scene in Qamela Street.

“The patient was unfortunately declared deceased on arrival.”

Meanwhile in Kleinvlei, police found charred remains of a young boy inside a Ford Bantam.

Ferreira also confirmed paramedics were dispatched to Eerste River.

“We can confirm that Forensic Pathology Services was dispatched to the scene in Eerste River for a body in a vehicle.”

Swartbooi said: “Kleinvlei police responded to a complaint on Thursday, 30 January 2025. Upon arrival at the crime scene in Norway Street in Forest Village at about 7pm, they found the body of an unidentified victim aged between 7-10 who sustained fatal burned wounds inside a White Ford Bantam LDV, which was reportedly mechanically unfit.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

He added that Kleinvlei police registered an inquest for further investigation.

The police appeal to the public to come forward with any information about this incident; please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

Forest Village councillor Ursula Barends said the car that caught fire was an old vehicle.

“The community is devastated by what has happened. I have not been to the family yet. I was informed that the child died inside a burning old car that was unused. I’m still piecing together the information from those close to the scene.”

[email protected]