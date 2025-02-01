ANCWL defends Mayor Malekula Melato against drunken allegations

The ANC Women’s League in the Free State has defended a mayor accused of being drunk at a high-profile party event. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

THE ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in the Free State has defended a mayor accused of being drunk at an ANC provincial January 8 rally last weekend.

ANCWL Free State provincial secretary Theo Mosala maintained that Maluti-A-Phofung local municipality mayor Malekula Melato does not drink alcohol at all despite allegations by residents to the contrary.

”Honestly, she does not drink at all. She was at the January 8 with other women as you can see (in the video) they are singing and dancing at the January 8 as we normally do,” Mosala said.

She added that because of her body type, Melato could not stand up on her own and lose balance; it is not every day that one dances.

”You’ll need someone to hold you. I also need help to stand up,” Mosala said.

She added that people can be petty and it is possible that the allegations are being spread by people who do not even know her and were unaware of the claims.

”You will find out that you have enemies that you don’t even know or aware of. Sometimes, you can be living with a person as a family member or colleague and think you are loved or there are no problems only to find out that this is the problem the person has with me and would do anything in my power to destroy you,” Mosala explained.

She added: “In politics, character assassination is the order of the day. It’s somebody clearly out there; this woman has been doing a good job since she was elected mayor (last year). There is life, there is a difference (and) you see progress all over media houses and social media showing the work she is doing.”

According to Mosala, when someone is doing good things, not everybody will be happy for that person.

”In this case, it’s malicious gossip and they are trying to assassinate the character of the deployee of the ANC and ANCWL. It’s not true, that woman was not drunk, she doesn’t even drink,” she insisted.

Mosala explained that she did not know what whoever was behind the allegations was hoping to gain.

She speculated that it could be issues of jealousy or it is someone whom she would not be able to perform as mayor.

”Now that she is performing exceptionally well, it raises dissatisfaction from the other side of comrades. That mayor is doing well, she is doing her job. Honestly, it is beer hall talk that she did that, I reject it,” added Mosala.

She also explained that she was not with her at the time but has interacted with her on numerous occasions at after-parties.

”We would be drinking occasionally but not her. She doesn’t drink, that’s why whoever is spreading malicious gossip about her is not well, that woman doesn’t drink,” said Mosala, adding that she was saying Melato does not drink with confidence.

She said there were many women whose energy could be mistaken for being drunk.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that Melato stated categorically that she did not drink alcohol despite residents refuting her assertion, citing a video of her circulating that showed her unable to stand up and being assisted by other women clad in ANCWL regalia.

[email protected]