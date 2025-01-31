South Africa’s Border Management Authority seizes 58 000 illegal entries this festive season

The Border Management Authority (BMA) guards detected and apprehended more than 58 394 people attempting to enter South Africa illegally over the festive period between December 2 and January 18.

This was revealed in an operational report released by BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato on Friday.

The BMA, in collaboration with other government departments, manages the legitimate movement of people and goods across 71 ports of entry, including 52 land, 10 international airports, nine seaports, as well as the border law enforcement area.

Masiapato said in dealing with illegal migration and any other forms of illegality, the border guards participated in 237 joint law enforcement operations, conducted 3 252 vehicle patrols, 4 477 foot patrols, and raided about 1 115 hotspot areas within the border law enforcement areas.

“During these operations, the border guards detected and apprehended about 58 394 individuals who were attempting to enter South Africa illegally.”

According to Masiapato, this is more than double the number of interceptions compared to just over 27 000 during the 2023/2024 festive period.

“This increase in interception can be attributed to the deployment of drones, which we borrowed from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.”

Of the 58,394 intercepted individuals:

50 312 were undocumented (no documents at all).

6 159 were undesirables who were found to have overstayed in the country.

1 923 were inadmissible people who had invalid passports, fraudulent visas, and no yellow fever certificates.

Masiapato said these intercepted people were fingerprinted and banned from re-entering South Africa for five years.

“Incrementally, the BMA has managed to stop and deport a total of 468 000 individuals who attempted to enter South Africa illegally since July 2022, following the deployment of the first contingent of Border Guards.”

In addition, Masiapato said that working with members of the SAPS, the border guards arrested about 322 travellers for various types of crimes such as possession of stolen vehicles, contraband, drugs, and illicit goods including ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

“Of the 322 arrested individuals, 132 of them were already wanted suspects for having committed various types of crimes in South Africa.”

During this festive period, about 19 vehicles, two taxis, one truck, and two trailers were intercepted and stopped from being smuggled out of the country and handed over to SAPS detectives for further investigation, he said.

“Incrementally, the BMA has managed to stop a total of 331 vehicles from being smuggled out of South Africa from July 2022 to date.”

The report further detailed the interception of illicit cigarettes valued at R690 million during this festive period.

A further 900 kg of dagga worth over R300 000 was intercepted and destroyed.

About R470 000 worth of cannabis sticks were intercepted and destroyed.

Alcohol to the value of R100 000 was also seized and destroyed.

Bales of second-hand clothing worth R70 000 were also seized.

Masiapato said a diamond detector machine and different types of dangerous weapons such as knives and pallet guns were also seized.

“Of serious concern is the interception of 28 fraudulent passports used to impersonate South Africans as people move in and out of South Africa; this includes the interception of nine fraudulent visas.”

On the protection of South Africa from agricultural and environmental bio-security threats, Masiapato said biosecurity experts managed to intercept and seize several unauthorised consignments of infested beans, infested wheat, nuts, termites, infested rice, spirogyra algae, soil samples, herbs, unvaccinated poultry, dairy products, and tortoises.

“During the festive periods, we continue to see several travellers bringing unauthorised plants and plant products, animal and animal products at the ports of entry.”

