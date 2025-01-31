Objections raised against new JMPD Chief Patrick Jaca

The appointment of new Johannesburg Metro Police Department boss has solicited at least three objections. Picture: Karen Sandison / Independent Newspapers

THE appointment of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Chief Patrick Jaca has already solicited at least three objections, according to a DA councillor.

DA councillor Solomon Maila has revealed that the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), his second-in-command, and another official objected to Jaca’s appointment, which comes into effect from tomorrow, February 1, and was approved by the City of Johannesburg council on Thursday.

”Labour union Samwu filed an objection to this appointment on Monday, January 27, 2025,” he said.

Maila said he had been reliably informed that former acting JMPD chief Sipho Dlepu, who holds the position of director of fines administration, and another senior official have also filed separate objections to Jaca’s appointment.

According to the councillor, the objections are due to a multiplicity of procedural discrepancies, among others.

Samwu Johannesburg regional deputy chairperson Lebogang Ndawo had not responded to questions despite promising to do so.

The JMPD expressed its confidence in Jaca, stating that the department was confident that his outstanding service and dedication would make him an ideal permanent leader – the first one since March 2020 after David Tembe resigned and joined ActionSA, where he later became councillor and member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for safety.

”We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to ensure the safety and security of Johannesburg’s residents,” the JMPD said following Jaca’s appointment.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero expressed his confidence in Jaca’s ability to bring stability and leadership to the JMPD, and cited his impressive track record and extensive experience in policing.

“Jaca’s appointment is a significant step forward in our pursuit of safety and stability in our city. His wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving our safety strategy and ensuring that our communities feel safe and secure,” Morero said.

Public safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said Jaca’s appointment is a major boost to the JMPD and the people of Johannesburg.

”We have every confidence that Jaca will bring the stability and leadership needed to drive our safety agenda forward,“ said Tshwaku, adding that he was confident that Jaca will work tirelessly to ensure that the city is a safe and secure place for all.

