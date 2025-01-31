Malema demands withdrawal of SA soldiers in the DRC

EFF leader Julius Malema wants South African soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to be withdrawn. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the withdrawal of members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to prevent more casualties.

Over a week ago, 13 SANDF soldiers were killed in the eastern DRC during what the South African government has described as an escalation of fighting between rebel group M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force militia against the Armed Forces of the DRC, which led to attacks on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission peacekeepers.

Peacekeepers from South Africa, Malawi, Tanzania, and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC were among the casualties.

Addressing delegates to the EFF’s first plenum following the party’s national people’s assembly last month at the Zebula Golf Estate and Spa in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, Malema on Friday said the nation finds itself in the middle of a war in the DRC without a clear explanation.

”Our soldiers must withdraw from the DRC not only because they have not been given the necessary equipment to pursue the so-called peace they are there for but because the motivation to send our forces to the DRC is dishonest,” he said.

Malema continued: “Our children, our sons and daughters of the SANDF have been sent to their deaths because the mineral interests of multinational corporations and individuals must be secured.”

He added the SANDF members in the DRC have been sent to become glorified bodyguards of mines and that this mission has been disguised as a pursuit of peace and a defence of democracy.

”Bring our soldiers home because our army should not be a pawn in a game of capitalists which has now exposed the weakness of our military capacity,” Malema explained.

He said they must be brought home because every day, “we see the consequences of the deliberate destruction of our arms manufacturer, Denel, and the consequences of the year-on-year budget cuts to the Defence Department”.

Malema also accused the ANC for the current situation.

”The manner in which the former liberation movement has collapsed our military and defence capacity is the embarrassment we must talk about,” he said.

Malema also appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to abort the DRC mission.

”Cyril Ramaphosa, I appeal to you and your conscience, bring our soldiers home. Even if you threaten to fight a war against Rwanda, we don’t have the military capacity to fight any other country. Our army has collapsed because you have taken money away from them and put it under your mattresses,” he said.

According to Malema, to rescue the SANDF soldiers from a war they are not prepared for is not an embarrassment, but a strategic and necessary retreat that prioritises lives over profit.

Malema said the SANDF members should return home because they are the first line of defence for the people of South Africa and not the first line of defence for the interests of the capitalists and mining corporates.

”Today, our soldiers do not have food, do not have ammunition, do not have sophisticated equipment. We are not scared to fight but at the moment, we are not ready and capable to fight. The best thing is to retreat,” he added.

Malema suggested that Ramaphosa may not have told the truth about his call with Rwanda President Paul Kagame, which led to a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

”Lies have short legs, Mr President, and we demand clarity from you have sent our soldiers to their death and antagonised forces in their region knowing very well you are not prepared for war,” he said.

Malema charged that Ramaphosa spoke in forked tongues when he engaged Kagame but communicated a different message when he spoke to the people of South Africa because he did not appreciate the conditions that informed the DRC conflict.

He further cautioned Ramaphosa “not to fall into the pitfalls of warmongering and not allow desperation to inspire a misguided intervention in the conflict in the DRC”.

“Ramaphosa ought to be careful to not allow fanatics to incite him into war simply because it will give the people who have lost hope in him a common enemy to unite against,” Malema said.

[email protected]