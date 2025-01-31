Khoisan SA Queen Cynthia Triegardt to be laid to rest at Van der Kemp Kloof Reserve

A woman with traditional head gear sits on a chair, looking ahead and smiling. Khoisan SA Queen Cynthia Triegardt died at the age of 54 in a road accident. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

The life and legacy of Khoisan SA Queen Cynthia Triegardt will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, at the picturesque Van der Kemp Kloof Reserve in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, where she will be laid to rest.

According to reports, the Queen died at the age of 54 in a tragic accident in which her husband, Khoi-San Driegaat, also known as King Khoisan SA, was seriously injured between Noupoort and Colesberg earlier this month.

Queen Cynthia leaves behind her husband, King Khoisan SA, three children, and a vast network of family, friends, and supporters.

In a statement released on Friday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyani’s office announced the arrangements for the funeral.

The funeral is expected to draw mourners from across the nation, including representatives from the Western Cape, Gauteng, and a bus sponsored by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, bringing supporters to honour the Queen.

Queen Cynthia was born on March 7, 1970, in the Damasqua Territory, with her roots tracing back to the rich ancestral lands of the old Baviaans, Willowmore, and Graaff-Reinet, now part of the Camdeboo National Park.

“Her life was dedicated to advocating for the rights and recognition of the Khoi and San communities, focusing on cultural preservation and empowerment, particularly for women and young girls.”

The statement said that throughout her 31-year marriage to King Khoisan SA, Queen Cynthia tirelessly supported her husband and worked alongside him at the Union Buildings to address the needs of their community.

“Her commitment to unity and justice for the Khoi and San peoples will remain a lasting legacy.”

The family expressed gratitude for the support received from the Eastern Cape Government, as well as from Premier Mabuyani’s office, which has played a pivotal role in ensuring a dignified farewell for their cherished Queen.

According to the provincial government, Queen Cynthia’s legacy will inspire future generations in their quest for dignity and rights as indigenous peoples in South Africa.

The beauty of the funeral venue has not gone unnoticed, with its selection honouring Queen Cynthia’s profound connection to nature and her heritage. Hundreds are anticipated to gather in tribute, reflecting the admiration and affection she commanded across diverse communities.

[email protected]