HONOR X9c 5G review: durability meets style in a powerful smartphone

The smartphone market is continually evolving, with designs and features that strive to meet the demanding needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers.

Enter the HONOR X9c 5G, a device with a sleek metallic design and eye-catching titanium finish, but also enhanced durability, and impressive performance tailored for modern-day challenges.

Building on last year’s release of the HONOR X9b — dubbed the toughest smartphone — the HONOR X9c steps up the game with its robust 2m drop resistance.

The new smartphone promises to keep your device looking pristine even after an accidental tumble. Users can rest easy knowing their devices are equipped with advanced technologies that ensure durability in any environment.

The HONOR X9c serves as a testament to contemporary smartphone capabilities, integrating a 6600mAh Silicon-carbon battery that epitomises longevity. Users can expect to enjoy more than 3.5 days of moderate usage seamlessly, thus eliminating the nuisance of frequent charging.

Add in the remarkable 66W SuperCharge technology and even a few minutes of charging can see you well on your way, proving that this phone is designed for the everyday hustle, and for games with the little ones. My son enjoyed the phone more than me.

The HONOR X9c also impresses with its camera capabilities. Equipped with a staggering 108MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, coupled with a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera and a 16MP Front Camera, this device takes smartphone photography to new heights.

The three portrait modes and 3x Lossless Zoom make capturing stunning images a breeze, while features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and AI Eraser turn every photo opportunity into a masterpiece. From celebrations to scenic sunsets, every snapshot is sure to be captivating.

Content creators will appreciate this device the most. The AI Eraser feature is the best. What I love about this feature is that you don’t need Photoshop to edit your photos.

This smartphone doesn’t just tackle durability; its design is equally enthralling. Available in striking colours like Titanium Black, and Jade Cyan, the ultra-slim profile features a curved display that enhances aesthetics without compromising the ease of handling.

For those with slippery fingers or hands coated with grease or water, or accidental drop, the HONOR X9c’s innovative wet hand touch control feature offers seamless navigation and call management, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to usability.

In terms of memory, users can select from three configurations: 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB option, ensuring ample storage for apps, photos, and personal data without any slowdown in performance.

Operating on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, the HONOR X9c delivers a smooth, intuitive user experience, combining technology and convenience with flair.

With robust construction, outstanding camera capabilities, and reliable battery performance, the HONOR X9c 5G emerges as a formidable contender in the smartphone arena. It’s the ideal choice for those seeking durability and style blended into one affordably priced package — truly a smartphone that meets the demands of a dynamic lifestyle.

It sells for R10 999, depending on the network provider.

