Transporting wind turbine components: a milestone for renewable energy in South Africa

Motorists in South Africa can expect to see abnormal loads transporting wind turbine components from Richards Bay to Mpumalanga. Picture: Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Special Economic Zone

From time to time motorists see abnormal loads on the roads but probably not like the ones being transported from Richards Bay to Mpumalanga.

According to the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ) Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the wind turbine components stored at RB Energy, known as Lovemore Bros, located at RBIDZ Phase 1A Estate, finally made a move.

RB Energy is an industry leader in machine moving, rigging, warehousing, abnormal load transportation, and heavy lifting solutions.

“This was witnessed today (Wednesday) when the abnormal load fleet transported part of components from the Richards Bay site all the way to Mpumalanga, where the 900 megawatt energy project will be hosted,” the RBIDZ Special Economic Zone said.

The process and its activities are expected to be executed over the next few weeks, with the investor expert team providing rigging and logistics services to ensure a safe transfer, due to its specialised nature, which is the first to be witnessed in the city and a great sight as it continues to distinguish the area as a strategic economic hub.

“The SEZ is proud to be the home of Lovemore Bros as an industry leader in machine moving, rigging, warehousing, abnormal load transportation and heavy lifting solutions, and foresees a future with exciting and bigger opportunities to come,” the RBIDZ Special Economic Zone said.

The wind turbine components were imported through the Port of Richards Bay. They are destined for the wind farm initiative outside KwaZulu-Natal and were temporarily handled and securely stored at the Lovemore staging facility in RBIDZ.

City of uMhlathuze councillor Henning de Wet said: “From today, January 29, 2025, at 8am for the next couple of weeks, abnormal loads carrying wind turbine parts will be using the N2 from Richards Bay all along the N2 to Mpumalanga. Expect delays from 8am, traffic escorts will be present at all times.”

Abnormal loads carrying wind turbine parts will be on the N2 from Richards Bay all along the N2 to Mpumalanga. https://t.co/cix1KMAlHp #ArriveAlive #AbnormalLoads @KZNTransport pic.twitter.com/IHmhf0u6UW — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 29, 2025

Earlier this month, the RBIDZ expressed its excitement over witnessing various activities being implemented in the zone by Lovemore, ensuring comprehensive support services for the receipt, storage, and transportation of wind turbine components for a prominent player in the renewable energy sector are diligently rolled out.

It is reported that a total of 125 turbines will be installed over the next 36 months at the Ummbila Emoyeni farm in Bethel, from where South African company Seriti Green plans to contribute 900 megawatts of clean energy to the national grid by the end of 2027.

