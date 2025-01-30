The truth about snake repellents: Durban homeowners misled by scammers

Durban snake rescuer Nick Evans has issued a stern warning against so-called snake repellent products and services, labelling them ineffective and a waste of money.

A Durban-based individual has reportedly charged homeowners over R1,000 for a snake repellent spray, despite overwhelming scientific evidence proving such products do not work.

In a recent Facebook post, Evans debunked common myths around snake deterrents, listing widely believed repellents—including wild garlic, marigolds, Jeyes Fluid, commercial sprays, and even burning tyres—as completely ineffective.

"We see all the time how they do not work. They've been tested and proved not to work at universities and by snake experts," Evans stated.

Despite scientific findings, many homeowners insist that these methods work. Evans, who has spent years catching and relocating snakes across Durban, recalled an instance where he personally observed a night adder slither over a line of commercial repellent without hesitation.

Evans pointed out that if such repellents worked, snake removers like himself would stand to profit significantly from selling them. "We could lie, use fear to get you to buy absolute rubbish. We'd be rich, very quickly!" he said.

He also addressed claims that snake rescuers discourage repellents for financial gain, explaining that removing snakes is not a lucrative profession. "There aren't any wealthy, full-time snake removers. That's because we have high costs, the main one being fuel... And that income dies right down in winter," he explained.

Instead of spending money on ineffective solutions, Evans advised homeowners to focus on practical measures to make their properties less attractive to snakes. He recommended clearing yards of debris, woodpiles, tiles, and rubbish, which create ideal hiding spots. Cutting down all trees and shrubs does not make a difference, as snakes are often removed from fully paved properties as well.

"This post is not to help me, other removers, or even snakes really... It is to help you, the reader,if you are considering using/hiring/buying this stuff," Evans concluded.

IOL