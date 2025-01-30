Sassa announces February 2025 payment dates for social grants

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced the social grant beneficiary dates for February 2025.

- Disability Grants, including grants linked to these accounts, will be paid from February 5, 2025.

- Older Person's Grants, including grants linked to these accounts, will be paid from February 4, 2025

Here are the payment dates for February 2025:

Sassa, an entity of the Department of Social Development, announced in a post on X.

Sassa advises grant recipients to avoid rushing to withdraw cash on the first day, as the funds will remain in their accounts until needed.

Sassa beneficiaries impacted by Ithala provisional liquidation

Following the application from the Prudential Authority (PA) of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) for the provisional liquidation of Ithala SOC Limited at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the account of 65,000 social assistance beneficiaries were frozen.

The National Treasury reached out to the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) to find support from social grant beneficiaries.

Basa then reached out to various banking institutions to identify which institution could open new accounts for the grant beneficiaries who were banking with Ithala.

FNB offered to open accounts for Sassa beneficiaries who are currently banking with Ithala.

Therefore, all the Sassa beneficiaries who bank with Ithala will receive an account with FNB in the interim until the beneficiaries can provide Sassa with the details of their chosen bank.

According to Sassa, this process is estimated to conclude after three months.

Sassa said they are not promoting FNB as the bank for choice for grant beneficiaries.

FNB has communicated with Sassa beneficiaries to activate the opened accounts and collect bank cards from their nearest branch from January 28 to February 4, 2025

