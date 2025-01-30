Raubex Group appointed sole contractor for Parliament restoration

Raubex Group has been appointed as the only contractor for the restoration of the National Assembly. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

MANYANE MANYANE

[email protected]

The Raubex Group has been chosen as the only contractor for the restoration of Parliament in Cape Town after a devastating fire caused significant damage in 2022.

The construction is expected to commence in February for an estimated duration of 20 months.

Although government has not officially announced the preferred contractor appointed to repair the National Assembly, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) confirmed that the Raubex Group had been appointed as the exclusive contractor.

The DBSA was appointed to oversee the entire project.

“The companies were pre-qualified on capacity, experience and financial strength as required by the tender document. The pre-qualified companies were subsequently requested to bid for works based on price and ability to execute the works,” said DBSA.

It said the project was at a stage where construction was scheduled to start in February 2025. DBSA said the commencement was awaiting the approval of a construction permit from the Department of Labour.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo referred all enquiries to the DBSA.

”Parliament does not get involved in the appointment of contractors for this project,” he said.

The building burnt for three days in January 2022, and the man arrested for the fire, Zandile Mafe was charged with arson.

The National Treasury appropriated R2bn to Parliament to start the project, with an extra R118 million set aside for unforeseen expenses.

The reconstruction will also encompass the replacement of ICT Infrastructure and an overall modernisation of facilities which will cost a further R943 million.

The company’s group chief executive officer Felicia Msiza confirmed the group participated in the tender process but would not reveal more details, citing confidentiality in the process.

“Raubex Building can confirm that we participated in the tender process for the fire remedial works, restoration, and compliance works at the new Assembly building within the Parliament precinct. However, the confidentiality provisions governing the tender process preclude us from sharing any details or providing further comment at this time.”

The company’s appointment was also reported by the Africa Lookout Magazine, late last year.

“Raubex Building has also recently been appointed by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to undertake the execution of the fire remedial works, restoration, and compliance works at the new assembly building within the parliament precinct, Cape Town, which has a project duration of 20 months.”

The group was founded by Koos Raubenheimer in 1974.

Raubex Group is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of infrastructure development. It also operates in mining and materials handling, construction materials, roads and earthworks and infrastructure.

The group of companies operates in countries across Southern Africa. It was listed on the JSE in March 2007.

Raubex Group has won large and lucrative tenders worth billions of Rands from the government.

However, in August 2018, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Free State accused the group of targeting and dismissing its members.

The NUM accused the company of using dirty tricks and of union bashing.

The group, in January 2024, approached the South Gauteng High Court to stop a minor contractor from being awarded a contract to rebuild a railway bridge in Boksburg, where 41 people died in December 2022.

This was after a company called Rea Letamisa Trading & Projects was awarded the contract valued at R80 million.