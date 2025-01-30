Premier Alan Winde submits report on George building collapse to SAPS, potential arrests ahead

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has officially submitted a crucial report containing the structural engineering findings related to the devastating George building collapse to the South African Police Services (SAPS)

The report was handed over on Thursday to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile and Captain Johan de Lange, who is spearheading the investigation into the incident.

The building, which was still under construction when it collapsed on May 6, 2024, resulted in the death of 34 people and serious injury to many others. Meanwhile, a multi-stakeholder disaster operation successfully rescued 28 individuals alive amidst the wreckage.

Regan Thaw, spokesperson for Winde’s office, said provincial government secured the services of an independent structural engineering firm to conduct an investigation of the collapse site, simultaneous to the rescue operation.

"It is the full and final report of this firm, which was peer-reviewed, to ensure its integrity, that has now been handed over to SAPS.

"This probe is one of several that were launched, with the SAPS being the lead body responsible for investigating an incident of this nature," said Thaw.

Thaw added that the report is now in the domain of the SAPS which must consider both the findings of the independent report and all other evidence in their possession as part of the overall criminal investigation to determine if charges need to be brought.

"...Given the nature of the incident and the fact that 34 people tragically lost their lives, it is entirely possible that criminal proceedings may ensue."

Thaw said the independent probe cannot be made public, to ensure that the integrity of SAPS is not compromised when conducting further investigation.

"The findings that stem from the various agencies’ investigations must be consolidated to ensure an overall understanding of what transpired and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," he said.