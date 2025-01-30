Parents demand new building for Solomon Qatyana Primary School amid unsafe conditions

Learners have been forced to stay home after their parents shut down a Cape Town school as they demanded a new building.

The school situated in Strand stood empty on Thursday. The gates were locked and teachers parked outside Solomon Qatyana Primary School in Asanda Village.

Parents have been picketing on Hlathi Drive since Monday, chanting Struggle songs and armed with placards demanding a new school.

They said the children would return to school once the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has responded to them positively.

South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) chairperson Thembinkosi Mgculo explained: “The temporary structures were placed more than 10 years ago and we were promised there would be a newly built school.

“A land was identified, and in 2021, we were promised that there would be a school in Nomzamo.

“On 15 January, the department opened a new (primary) school, which is still unnamed and we suggest it is named Solomon Qatyana Primary. They hired six teachers and have 36 learners. We are saying they should take the kids from Solomon Qatyana, who are being taught in prefabs.”

Solomon Qatyana Primary School has been closed by parents who demand a new building. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Mgculo said the structures of the primary school are dilapidated.

“Our children are suffering in there; when it’s hot they get heat strokes and when it’s cold, they freeze.

“We have written to the department asking for a meeting with the circuit manager but they have not responded, instead they have sent the police. We are not violent but we just told the teacher we will keep the doors shut until we hear something positive.”

School governing body (SGB) member Zoleka Toni echoed Mgculo and added they are in support of the closure.

“We spoke to the parents who came to close the school and told them we don’t need to fight. We asked them not to damage anything. We requested the principal to call the circuit manager to come but she didn’t come.

“I share the same sentiments as every other parent, I had to fetch my child last week, he had a nosebleed from the heat inside the classrooms.

“We have been waiting for so long for a school, this primary school was built in the parking area of another school, this was a temporary arrangement which now proves to be permanent.”

Toni said they also have a challenge with a few high schools in the area.

“We have eight primary schools and only four high schools, so when the Grade 7 learners pass, they have nowhere to go.

“We also want new high schools, so our children don’t stay at home doing nothing.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond appealed to the community members to allow children to go back to school.

“We have lost four days of schooling as a result of this community action at this school and there are further threats to close schools down elsewhere. Denying learners their education rights is not acceptable.

“We appeal to the community to allow these children to attend school. They are missing out on valuable teaching and learning time, as well as, school feeding scheme meals.”

She added the WCED Infrastructure Directorate has indicated that they never committed to replacing the school by 2025.

“We had made a commitment to expand access to schools in the area, and we have done so with various school builds in the area, including the new Lwandle school precinct development, which was opened in January 2025.

“The WCED is open to engaging with the community leaders on this issue. However, we cannot condone any disruption to schooling. We remind communities that the SA Schools Act indicates the following: ‘Any person who, unlawfully and intentionally interrupts, disturbs or hinders any official educational activity of a school, is guilty of an offence and liable, on conviction, to a fine or imprisonment’.”

[email protected]