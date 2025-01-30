Limpopo records three malaria deaths, over 500 cases in recent months

Health officials in Limpopo have urged residents to take precautionary measures to prevent possible infection of Malaria following heavy rainfall in the province.

Limpopo province has recorded three malaria deaths between April last year and January this year, with more than 500 malaria cases being recorded so far, according to the provincial Department of Health.

“While this represents a decrease compared to previous years, every death is a tragedy, and the Department remains focused on reducing these numbers,” said provincial health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

Malaria is a deadly disease caused by the plasmodium parasite and transmitted by infected mosquitoes, presenting symptoms including fever, chills, headache, nausea, and body aches.

Early symptoms usually appear between 10 and 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Shikwambana said the department has implemented an effective indoor residual spraying program, a key strategy in reducing mosquito populations and malaria transmission.

“This program also relies heavily on community participation, with 355 seasonal community spray workers employed in the 2024 and 2025 financial year to spray over 1.16 million houses,” he said.

To strengthen malaria prevention efforts, Shikwambana said the department plans to increase the number of spray workers to 400 in the 2025 and 2026 financial year.

“This expansion will help ensure broader coverage, particularly in areas most vulnerable to malaria outbreaks, ahead of the peak period during the festive season” he said.

Shikwambana urged the public to remain vigilant about the risks of Malaria following the significant rainfall in the province.

“While the rains are crucial for agriculture and water supply, they also create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which increases the risk of malaria transmission in the province.”