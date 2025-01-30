'It feels like a prayer answered' - South African man claims R102 million Powerball jackpot

The winner of the R102 million Powerball jackpot has claimed his prize.

National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner who purchased his ticket on the FNB banking app has come forward.

The winner spent R100 on his ticket.

Ithuba said the winner visited their offices in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

He told Ithuba about his newfound wealth: “I am ecstatic. It still feels like a dream that I will soon wake up from,” he said.

A regular National Lottery participant, the winner had previously won a R70,000 Lottery prize.

He revealed that he had been hoping for a financial breakthrough to pursue his business aspirations.

“I had been praying for R15 million, an amount which I believed would help me build a sustainable business for my family.

"Winning R102 million is far beyond my expectations. It feels like a prayer answered many times over,” he shared, adding that he intends to donate a significant amount to an orphanage.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “I had the privilege of meeting the winner, and I can confidently say this jackpot has gone to someone with a clear vision for his future.

"Our goal is to provide life-changing jackpots that can secure winners and their families for generations.

"I have no doubt that he will use his winnings wisely."

Ithuba reminded its players that winnings are tax-free and paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

IOL News