Expert warns against reopening Stilfontein Mine as residents push for jobs

Residents of Khuma, a township in Stilfontein, have called on the government to reopen and legalise an abandoned mining site that has become a hotspot for illegal mining and violence. They believe reviving the mine could create jobs and boost the struggling local economy.

However, mining expert Ingrid Watson, a senior lecturer at the Wits Mining Institute, cautions that the chances of reinstating the mine are minimal due to financial and safety constraints.

IOL News visited Khuma to hear directly from residents. Many acknowledged the economic benefits illegal miners, known as zama zamas, bring to local businesses. Taxi drivers profit from transporting miners, while small business owners—such as tavern operators and shopkeepers—have seen a sharp decline in income since illegal mining activity slowed down.

Despite these economic benefits, the community remains deeply concerned about crime. A resident, who did not want to be named, said they disliked the fact that zama zamas bring their conflicts to the township.

“They fight over territory, use firearms, and our children are terrified,” the resident said.

While residents push for the mine’s revival, Watson stresses that reopening it is highly unlikely.

“Many mines in Johannesburg, Carletonville, Klerksdorp, and Krugersdorp have shut down because deep-level mining is expensive and hazardous. If reinstating these mines were profitable, private companies would already be doing it,” she explained.

Operating deep-level mines requires extensive resources, including ventilation systems, water pumping, and strict adherence to health and safety laws. Watson notes that the company that previously owned the mine, Village Main Reef, may have gone into liquidation—an indication that running the mine was not financially viable.

“Even though gold may still exist underground, the cost of extracting it safely outweighs the potential profits,” she added.

Watson also emphasised the broader issue of mine closures, pointing out that “the mines haven’t closed properly. It’s still registered as an operating mine, but it’s clearly not functioning.”

She noted that legislation to address this issue only came into effect in 2004, adding: “Twenty years isn’t a very long time if you’re trying to create alternative economies in areas traditionally dependent on mining.”

While legalising the mine appears impractical, Watson suggests alternative solutions, such as mine rehabilitation projects that could generate employment while addressing environmental hazards.

“The government could invest in programmes that repurpose old mining sites, ensuring job creation in a way that doesn’t compromise safety and legality,” she said.

She also pointed to the successful legalisation of small-scale mining in the diamond sector, where informal miners near Kimberley were incorporated into cooperatives. However, gold mining presents unique challenges. Unlike diamonds, which require minimal processing, gold must be refined—making illegal operations easier to sustain through black-market channels.

Illegal mining remains a widespread issue, entangled with deeper socio-economic problems. Many zama zamas are undocumented immigrants, driven into illegal mining due to a lack of employment opportunities in their home countries.

Watson emphasised that better mine closure policies and economic diversification are necessary to prevent communities from becoming reliant on illicit mining operations.

“We’re seeing poor economic conditions in Mozambique and Zimbabwe,” she said. “There needs to be a stronger focus on creating economic opportunities in Southern Africa so that people don’t have to rely on mining as their only source of income.”

IOL News