Experience durability with HONOR’s new X9c and X7c smartphones

From left to right: DJs Tira and Maphorisa on stage with Rae Hargreaves, integrated marketing manager at HONOR. The trio announced the launch of the Unbreakable Song Challenge, powered by the brand. Picture: Supplied

In a vibrant showcase of innovation and resilience, HONOR announced the launch of its highly anticipated mid-range smartphone, the HONOR X9c, in South Africa.

The X9c is being hailed as the brand’s Unbreakable device to date, designed to withstand the rigours of everyday use.

At an event held in Kramerville, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, the brand also introduced the X7c smartphone and the HONOR Magic Book X14 laptop, alongside the X9c.

With a recommended retail price starting at R10 999 for the X9c and R5 999 for the X7c, HONOR is positioning these devices as accessible yet premium options for tech-savvy consumers.

Fred Zhou, GM of HONOR speaking at the launch of the brand’s X9c 5G device. Picture: Supplied

“Our aim is to redefine durability in smartphones, ensuring that our users can live boldly without worrying about their devices,” said Fred Zhou, HONOR Technology South Africa CEO.

To further enhance the user experience, HONOR South Africa is collaborating with local retail partners to provide after-sales support through extended warranties.

The X9c includes an impressive 12 months of screen repair cover, while the X7c offers protection for 100 days after purchase.

This commitment underscores HONOR’s focus on customer satisfaction and device longevity.

The launch event was a star-studded affair, attended by a plethora of media members and popular celebrities, including Thembi Seete, Yolanda Mukondi, and renowned DJs like Tira and Maphorisa.

Soccer stars from Supersport United, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Vincent Pule, among others, also graced the occasion, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

A member of the HONOR X9c 5G launch unbreakable challenge game masters. Picture: Supplied

Throughout the evening, attendees put the X9c’s durability to the test by engaging in various challenges. Spectacular demonstrations included an ultimate splash test, where phones faced torrents of water without faltering, hammering nails, and even breaking wood planks.

The ultimate ice challenge had participants competing fiercely, with the winner walking away with a staggering R30 000 prize.

Moreover, Rae Hargreaves, integrated marketing manager at HONOR, unveiled the exciting Unbreakable Song Challenge.

This initiative will see the brand collaborate with local DJ legends to release a track that embodies the spirit of strength and resilience, echoing the device’s rugged capabilities.

Said DJ Maphorisa: “We did a dope song, it’s a fusion of Gqom and Amapiano... We are adding a little bit of some elements. With the song, we gonna do something like an open verse... and find a new artist to jam on it.”

Hargreaves added that the song will feature a lot of Ubreakable elements in the South African market.

“We’ve got R20 000 cash for grabs. And the person who wins (the challenge) will feature in the song with DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa.”

The Unbreakable HONOR X9c. Picture: Supplied

The new HONOR X7c was also launched on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

