Durban Metro Police address fireworks complaints during festive season
Gavin Hegter, the ward Councillor in EThekwini Municipality’s Ward 64. I CROW
Durban Metro police received 152 fireworks related complaints during the festive season, between 15 December 2024 and 3 January 2025.
According to the police, nobody was prosecuted because the people dispersed upon the arrival of the police. Head of Metro Police Commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu said warnings were issued to either the houses or businesses visited.
Ethekwini Ward 64 councillor Gavin Hegter brought up the issue of the use of fireworks at a council meeting on Thursday. Hegter said that Yellowwood Park and the Stainbank Area are known for being nature conservation precincts. Hegter said that local WhatsApp groups were abuzz when fireworks were set off outside of the allocated time.
“A resident made a remark that he would donate money towards a conservation group if anyone was prosecuted. The city law enforcement needs to get tough on this issue due to the use of fireworks outside of the authorised times,” he said.
Hegter said the use of fireworks is always a contentious issue and that between December 2024 and January 2025 people had reported ongoing indiscriminate use of fireworks,
“It was noted that Metro police issued a warning to the public regarding the use of fireworks outside of the authorised times,” Hegter said.
Mchunu said that Metro Police resources were tasked to address the issue. The exact number of members on duty vary depending on how many members were deployed per day in accordance with the festive season operations.
“Members were deployed in all areas within the eThekwini municipality area north, south, inner west, outer west and central as well as the beachfront areas,”he said.
Mchunu said all items were confiscated and booked into the SAPS 13 because they have no owners who claimed to be using them on arrival. Police confiscated 150 x 100 shooters; 90 long shooters; 44 boxes of thick box combos and 67 various mixed types.
