Duduzane Zuma encourages sister to face charges head-on

Duduzane Zuma, the businessman, politician and twin brother of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said that her sister should fight the charges she faces head-on, just like he did when he was faced with a similar situation.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence - in relation to the July 2021 riots.

Duduzane said there is a justice-denied doctrine based on the timeframe that the charges were brought against his sister - the charges were brought four years after she made posts on X.

“If we are to deal with these issues, let’s deal with them as soon as possible. The one thing we suffer from in this country is prolonging issues.

“When you look at our Parliament, you look at the Acts, Bills and Laws being passed, it takes too long. So, even when it comes to court processes, it’s the same. We need to look at the capacity that we have to make decisions. We have to shorten that time process,” he said.

“I fought my cases. I’ve been direct, I’ve been head-on with them. I haven’t beaten around the bush, I attacked them head on and in doing so, they realised not to play those games with me anymore. So, I hope that that’s the direction that has been taken by my sister and her team,” Duduzane said.

He added that the National Prosecuting Authority needs to “stop playing political games,” because every time they do so, they lose credibility.

“I was completely innocent of all the accusations against me. And it’s not that I’m professing innocence, they (NPA) have taken me through the system on multiple cases, unfairly in most cases. But it is what it is. Politics is a contact sport. The right to be economically just in this country is one of the biggest rights and mine was infringed,” he said.

“But you know, we are survivors, we are fighters and we’ll fight through.”

He said they understand that there is a game being played and one just needs to be grown up and deal with it.

Magistrate Irfaan Khallil released Zuma-Sambudla on warning. The matter will be transferred to the Durban High Court, where she will appear on 20 March 2025.

[email protected]