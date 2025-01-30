Chaos at Cape Town Civic Centre as EFF Councillors Demand Access

Tensions escalated at the Cape Town Civic Centre when EFF councillors clashed with police while trying to attend a virtual council meeting. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Chaos erupted when the councillors of opposition parties tried to access the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday morning as the virtual meeting continued.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors arrived before 10am and had a brief meeting with their members before attending the much anticipated virtual meeting.

EFF leaders Ntsikelelo Tyandela and Banzi Dambuza told the metro police they needed to be at the chambers.

“You didn’t block JP Smith at these doors; we are council members and need to enter,” Dambuza shouted.

Meanwhile, Tyandela had a screaming match with an officer who called him a boy.

“I’m not a boy! Don’t ever call me a boy again. I’m a man and I represent people.”

The councillors ended up gaining entry into the building.

The GOOD Party secretary-general, Brett Herron, said he was a guest at council but then the meeting was changed to virtual.

“Virtual meetings are called when it is absolutely necessary. These meetings were mostly during Covid.”

After Aldermen JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg’s offices were raided last Friday, the council meeting that was originally scheduled to take place in person was rescheduled for virtual.

The Commercial Crimes detective swooped on the offices reportedly wearing white gloves.

On Wednesday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis met with the Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, and said there was insufficient evidence that could lead to the suspension of Smith and Limberg.

