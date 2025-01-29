Year of the Snake! President Ramaphosa's heartfelt message to China on Lunar New Year

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit to China last year, where he was hosted by President Xi Jinping, during a prestigious ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Image: Presidency

As different parts of the world celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival marking the start of the lunisolar calendar, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a heartfelt goodwill message. “On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of South Africa, it is a unique pleasure for me to convey our warmest compliments to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China on the commencement of the Lunar New Year of the Snake on Wednesday, January 29, 2025,” said Ramaphosa. IOL reported on Tuesday that on the eve of Lunar New Year, travellers from different walks of life arriving at the busy OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng were treated to a pleasant surprise of drums and African traditional dancing, punctuated with celebratory Chinese chanting. The China Media Group organised the festivities, which were graced by Consul General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang and members of the Chinese community. The celebration was held at the international arrivals terminal of the airport, with South Africans and visitors walking onto the massive celebration to usher in the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Chief financial officer at FAW South Africa, Liu Ningchuan with Chinese Consul General in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang at the festivities hosted by China Media Group at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he hopes the Year of the Snake brings good fortune in terms of the massive trade with China. “We extend our good wishes to the Chinese community in South Africa including Chinese citizens who live in or are currently visiting our beautiful country. Similarly, we wish that the New Year will bring continued success to our Chinese trade and investment partners who are making an important contribution to our economy,” said Ramaphosa. “We are confident that, under the leadership of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, the Year of the Snake will sustain the People’s Republic of China’s standing as a formidable force for good and a source of wisdom and shared prosperity in the global family of nations. “May the celebration of spring and the rebirth of nature be a symbol of the blossoming of even closer relations between our two nations under our All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered heartfelt good wishes for the Lunar New Year. Image: Presidency

This year, the Chinese Lunar New Year has begun on Wednesday, January 29th. The year, 2025, is dedicated as the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac which contains 12 animal symbols, in order: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. Each character represents a different year in the repeating 12-year sequence. Major celebrations have begun in China and across different parts of the world, and the festivities will continue for 15 days, culminating in the highly anticipated Lantern Festival - called Yuan Xiao Jie on February 12. Speaking to IOL at the OR Tambo International Airport, Chinese Consul General in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang said the event at the major transport hub was showcasing a fusion of Chinese and South Africa cultures and the people. “Spring Festival is the most important Chinese traditional festival. Today (Tuesday) is the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Snake. “At the busiest airport in Africa, the Chinese community celebrates the Chinese Lunar Year together with the local community, with the hope to enjoy the Chinese traditional festivities and the mutual learning among different civilisations,” he said. “This event serves to increase the understanding between the people of China and South Africa. On the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year, I wish all the South African people a happy Chinese Lunar New year,” said Pan. Members of the Chinese community, young and old, also descended on the airport, waving South African and Chinese flags.

Several members of the Chinese community gathered at the international arrivals terminal at OR Tambo International Airport to celebrate Lunar New Year. Image: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL