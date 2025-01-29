Petrol attendant speaks out: ‘Every job is a stepping stone'

Young petrol attendant, Ntiyiso Mathumbu, says his job is a steppingstone to greater opportunities despite public perception.

In a country where youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, finding a job — any job — is often seen as an achievement. Yet, for 19-year-old Ntiyiso Mathumbu, securing employment as a petrol attendant came with unexpected challenges beyond just the physical demands of the work.

After completing his matric in 2024, Mathumbu secured a position at a fuel station, eager to earn an income and gain work experience. But instead of encouragement, he found himself the target of ridicule from some members of his community who belittled his job. Frustrated by the stigma surrounding his work, he took to TikTok to share his thoughts.

“I just wanted to spread the word that when some people are sleeping, some of us are working,” Mathumbu said in his video, which quickly gained traction on social media.

“The job is not a bad job at all. People shouldn’t judge others based on their work because you don’t know what their future looks like.”

His video sparked a wave of discussion about employment, dignity in work, and the social pressures young South Africans face when taking jobs that are perceived as less prestigious.

For Mathumbu, working as a petrol attendant is about more than just earning a salary — it is a platform for learning critical life and business skills.

“Whatever you have, you must be grateful because there is someone else wishing to have the job you have,” he said.

Working in a service role has given him valuable exposure to customer service, financial management, and handling different types of people — skills that will benefit him in any career path.

“I have learned how to work with people, understand them, and handle different situations,” he added.

Mathumbu also believes that working at a petrol station provides unique opportunities to meet influential people.

“We meet serious business owners, music celebrities, and even get to pour for expensive and luxury cars,” he explained. “And the tips from customers? Oh, it is lovely!”

Despite these positive aspects, Mathumbu has encountered negative perceptions from those who look down on service industry jobs.

“People are rude towards petrol attendants and don’t take the job seriously,” he shared.

“But I never let their comments affect me. When someone comes with negativity, I bring up positive thoughts.”

Mathumbu’s mindset is rooted in resilience.

“I’ve always coached myself to look at the positive side of every story.

“People don’t see the bigger picture behind a petrol attendant’s work. This job is teaching me skills I will use when I start my own business in the future.”

South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains alarmingly high, and many young people struggle to find formal employment. Mathumbu urges his peers to be open to all opportunities rather than waiting for their ‘dream job’ to appear.

“Keep looking for jobs and never give up. Any opportunity you get, take it, build experience, and grow your knowledge,” he advised.

He believes that young people should reject the idea that only certain jobs are worthy of respect.

“I would say to young kids: see any job you have as glamorous because you are earning, providing, and gaining experience — things that are very important for the future.”

His final message is clear: “Don’t let the negativity of others bring you down or make you want to quit. Always teach yourself to look at the bright side of the story.”

IOL