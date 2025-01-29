Not our prophet: Unisa rubbishes qualifications presented by popular Zimbabwean 'prophet' Walter Magaya

Leader of PHD Ministries church in Zimbabwe, self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya insists he was given a PhD by Unisa, but the university has rubbished the claims.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday said it has noted with serious concern information in the public domain and a recent video circulating on social media, in which it is purported that a certain Zimbabwean national, Walter Magaya, is a graduate or alumnus of the university.

There is a massive storm over self-proclaimed prophet Magaya, who commands a huge following of congregants in Zimbabwe after his academic qualifications were questioned.

The debacle surrounding Magaya, a charismatic preacher and leader of the PHD Ministries, started when the preacher submitted a photocopied and certified diploma in marketing to the High Court of Zimbabwe, as he fought tooth and nail to be allowed to stand for the plum presidency of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

Magaya had approached courts in Zimbabwe, fighting his disqualification from the ZIFA presidency contest. The Ordinary Level qualification was set as a prerequisite to enter the race, and Magaya had argued that even though he did not have the Ordinary Level, he had a higher qualification from Unisa.