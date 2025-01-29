Man accused of defrauding holiday-seekers out of R2 million released on R10,000 bail

In 2023, IOL reported that police issued a warrant of arrest for alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, whose Gauteng-based travel agency, Priority Escapes, was accused of defrauding holiday-seekers.

A 40-year-old man who handed himself over to the police in connection with fraudulent activities relating to travel vouchers, was released on R10,000 bail.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said Francois Swart was released after appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said Swart allegedly sold packages to holidaymakers for trips to the Maldives and they paid the money into his company, Priority Escape's account.

"When they were due to embark on the trips, the clients found out that Priority Escape had ceased to operate and never received any refunds," said Mogale.

“Following a rigorous investigation by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had utilised over R2.1 million deposited for personal gain.”

In December 2023, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had intensified their search for alleged holiday swindler, Swart, whose Gauteng-based travel agency, Priority Escapes, is accused of defrauding holiday companies in Modimolle of money, running into millions of rands.

“Swart is alleged to have defrauded many would-be holidaymakers of hundreds of thousands of rands,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said at the time.

“According to the information available at this stage, a case of fraud was opened at the Modimolle police station in August (2023). The complainant alleged that two companies were defrauded of more than R130,000 by Priority Escapes.”

At the time, the police issued a warrant of arrest for Swart, the managing director of the travel agency.

Swart is expected to appear again in court on April 2, 2025.

