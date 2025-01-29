From Hope To Grief: SANDF’s Matome Justice Malesa dies before returning home for his birthday

The family of Matome Justice Malesa, who was killed in the DRC by the M23 rebels group is grappling with the loss of their loved one. Image: Supplied

Just as the family of Matome Justice Malesa had been eagerly awaiting for his return to celebrate his birthday next month, but their hopes were shattered by the devastating news of his death at the hands of the M23 rebels in the DRC. “We hoped that next month, on February 25, we would celebrate his birthday with him, as we did not celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve with him,” said family spokesperson Mpho Monyela, his voice trembling with grief. “We hoped to praise and celebrate his dedication to the SANDF for two decades through his birthday as he was planning to come home permanently.” Malesa, a father of three, was part of the nine SANDF soldiers killed in a two-day clash with the M23 rebel group near the city of Goma. The news of his death has left his family devastated, leaving them in a state of disbelief and mourning.

Slain SANDF soldier, Matome Justice Malesa was described as a devoted father of three. Image: Supplied

Originally from the dusty streets of Mashishimale village in Phalaborwa, Malesa had served in the SANDF since 2005 and had been deployed to the DRC in support of peacekeeping efforts. He also dedicated his life to peacekeeping missions in places such as Rwanda, Mozambique and others. His deployment to the DRC, however, came to an end unexpectedly and tragically. Monyela explained that Malesa had been hesitant to join peacekeeping operations in the DRC, as he applied for the deployment just two weeks before the deadline. “He was not intending to go there,” Monyela said, his voice filled with heavy sadness. “But, he agreed at the last minute.” Mid-2023, Malesa told the family that he was tired of being away so often, complaining about long hours of travel and missing his family. “Even though he loved the job, he was always on the move, not getting enough time to spend with his wife and three children,” Monyela told IOL News. Malesa had worked at the Durban base, before moving to Phalaborwa, where he was going home every day after work, preparing for his eventual retirement and spending time with his family. “He told us that this would be the last deployment,” Monyela recalled. “He was looking forward to retiring and giving the young generation of soldiers a chance.”

SANDF soldier, Matome Justice Malesa, from Mashishimale, in Phalaborwa was shot and killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DCR). Image: Supplied



The last time the family saw Malesa was last year on January 20, when he left for his second deployment in the DRC. From there, they were communicating through phone calls and video calls. “He told us that the situation was getting worse in the DRC and that the M23 rebels were more dangerous than they thought,” Monyela told IOL News. “He kept telling us that the situation was worse compared to the previous countries he had been deployed to.” Last week on Thursday, January 24, Malesa voiced concerns about the situation worsening in other regions. “He said it was getting even worse. They were moving around a lot, sometimes we didn’t hear him clearly due to network issues.” Monyela said. Then, on Saturday, January 26, his wife and three children were baking scones at home when an unexpected visit changed their lives forever. The SANDF soldiers, clad in uniforms stood before them, but without Malesa. “When they saw the soldiers, his wife began to cry. She knew (that he died),” Monyela said, his voice breaking. “The moment they arrived, the family knew their worst fear had come true.” Tears flowed freely from everyone as the heartbreaking news sank in - the family was overcome with grief. “It is really hard for us to accept that he died. We hope to celebrate his birthday next month, but now that will never happen.” Malesa’s children, a girl aged 14, followed by another girl, 8, and a boy aged 3, are struggling to come to terms with their father’s death. “This has been the most difficult thing for them to deal with. They can’t even go to school. They can’t focus,” Monyela said. He said the SANDF visited the family on Monday to explain to them that repatriation of Malesa’s body would take time due to road closures in the DRC. Monyela called on Defence Minister Angie Motshekga to fast-track the process of repatriating the body to allow the family to begin mourning properly. “We need answers. We want Motshekga to tell us when we will receive his body, because it is very difficult for us to move forward without him.” Malesa was described as a devoted, loving father and soldier.

Phalaborwa born SANDF soldier, Matome Justice Malesa was killed in the DRC, ahead of his birthday next month, leaving his family heartbroken. Image: Supplied