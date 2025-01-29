EThekwini Municipality repairs major water pipe after month-long leak

EThekwini Municipality has finally repaired a major water pipe that leaked drinking water over 30 days, impacting the Springfield area. The repair process faced numerous challenges, including safety risks and infrastructure complications. The water pipeline leading over the Umgeni River alongside Intersite Avenue in Durban. The pipe was repaired on Wednesday. I SUPPLIED

The eThekwini municipality has carried out complicated repairs to a steel water pipe on Wednesday, 30 days after it sprung a leak.

The 400 mm in diameter steel pipe crosses over the Umgeni River from the Umgeni Deco and Lifestyle Park on Intersite Avenue. Alongside is a wastewater pipe connecting the Kennedy Road pump station with the Northern Wastewater treatment works.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the affected pipeline supplies drinking water to the northern region and was rezoned due to operational challenges. She said that initially, the repair work was isolated to the northern region, ensuring that the water supply remained uninterrupted.

“However, as work progressed to the central region, teams from the Parks and Recreation Unit had to clear overgrown bushes and remove large amounts of soil and concrete bollards placed over valves at Bissasar Road in Springfield,” Sisilana said.

Upon locating the valve, it was tested and found to be leaking. Sisilana said the necessary repairs involved welding, which made it impossible to proceed under these conditions.

The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA) representative Ish Prahladh visited the site where a water pipeline leading over the Umgeni River was leaking. The pipe was repaired on Wednesday. I SUPPLIED

“As a result, our teams had to shut off water supply further back, which affected the entire Springfield area. Furthermore, a gas line running alongside the pipeline on the bridge further complicated the repairs, presenting a safety risk,” she said.

Despite these challenges, municipal teams repaired the pipe. Sisilana said an inspection will be conducted as part of the municipal standard procedure before water services are fully reinstated.

A Clare Estate resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said he noticed water pouring out of the pipe at the end of December 2024 and then logged a complaint with the municipality on January 9.

The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (ERRA) spokesperson Ish Prahladh said he was concerned about the time it had taken to undertake the repair. Prahladh called on the municipality to conduct regular inspections of their infrastructure.

“This is a huge amount of water that was lost. They should do frequent visits to these sites. Supervision is lacking in the municipality,” he said.

[email protected]

The pipeline crosses over the Umgeni River from the Umgeni Deco and Lifestyle Park on Intersite Avenue. I Screengrab