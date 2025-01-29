Dr Aaron Motsoaledi baffled by Donald Trump's decision to halt HIV/Aids funding

In a media briefing, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said the world is baffled by Trump's decision to halt USAID funding.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has responded to Donald Trump's cutting of foreign aid for the provision of crucial therapies for HIV, TB, and malaria to some of the world's hardest hit regions, including South Africa.

In a speech, Trump said: "We get tired of giving massive amounts of money to countries that hate us, don't we?" SA gets about R8.5 billion from the US for the country's health initiatives, including those aiding the battle against HIV/Aids.

In a media briefing, Motsoaledi said the world is baffled by Trump's decision to halt USAID funding.

"We have been fighting the scourge of HIV and malaria together for more than 20 years as a global community and depending a lot on global funding," Motsoaledi said. "But on the South African side, as you know, we are running the world's biggest HIV counselling and testing campaigns."

He explained that 5.5 million people are on ARVs, with no other country coming close to this. The minister added that the total amount spent on this campaign is R44.4 billion. Motsoaledi emphasised that Pepfar contributes 17% of this.

"The rest is mostly our own fiscus and some other funders ... the (United States) President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) is helping us in 27 districts out of the 52. The 27 are the most affected in the country."

Some of the districts that will be most hard hit, according to the minister, are five in the Eastern Cape, two in the Free State, four in Gauteng, seven in KwaZulu-Natal (province most affected), two in Limpopo, three in Mpumalanga, three in North West and the Western Cape.

He added that they were still trying to ascertain the extent of the problem the health department is about to face.

"Most of the people funded by Pepfar told us that they have been written letters to stop because of the review. We, as the government, have not received any letter whatsoever. We hear from the clinics, especially WITS ... We will compile and finalise the matter."

Political party, Build One South Africa's (Bosa) acting spokesperson Roger Solomons said: "Bosa is deeply concerned about the US Government's decision to pause over $400 million in Pepfar funding allocated to HIV/Aids programmes in South Africa. This decision threatens to undermine critical efforts to combat HIV/Aids, which continues to pose a significant health challenge in our country and across the African continent."

Bosa said it will also appeal to Trump, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to overturn the decision and reaffirm the US commitment to global health and humanitarian aid.

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI), a renowned research centre dedicated to HIV, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccine-preventable disorders, announced the closure of its clinic until further notice.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to your health and wellbeing," the institute said.

