Cape Town ranks 6th among the best cities for digital nomads in 2025

Cape Town has been named one of the best places for digital nomads in 2025. Not only has the city been named on the list but it placed 6th.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of The 25 Best Cities for Digital Nomads.

According to Big 7 Travel, remote working is more than a trend. About 28% of employees worldwide worked remotely in 2024, and the shift shows no sign of slowing down. Many workers are trading the traditional office set-up for permanent work from home or work-from-anywhere. For a growing number, that means relocating to some of the most exciting cities worldwide.

Here are the top 10 best places for digital nomads 2025:

Tbilisi, Georgia Medellín, Colombia Chiang Mai, Thailand Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Bansko, Bulgaria Cape Town, South Africa Buenos Aires, Argentina Da Nang, Vietnam Valencia, Spain Tirana, Albania

Cape Town was ranked 6th for digital nomads, offering the perfect blend of the city’s buzz, beach life and mountain views. With a newly introduced 3-year digital nomad visa, fast Wi-Fi and a thriving co-working scene, it is an easy choice for remote workers looking for adventure and affordability.

According to the Enjoy Travel website, there is no need to choose between the mountains and the beach, as Cape Town offers both.

With Table Mountain overlooking the buzzing city, an energetic pull encourages digital nomads to take full advantage of the 3-year visa.

Days strike a balance between working in one of the many cafés or co-working spots – Workshop 17 is known for fast Wi-Fi – relaxing on the beach, going for hikes, and lapping up the city’s cool culinary scene.

It said regular digital nomad meet-ups make it easy to meet other remote workers, and the low cost of living (around €1 100 (± R21 370) per month, means one can connect with new friends by going for dinner, drinks, coffee, etc. regularly.

Additionally, the South African Digital Nomad Visa is new on the scene and information about it is limited. However, one can expect to wait two to four months before starting their life in Cape Town. Make an appointment at a South African embassy – depending on availability, this can take a few months. Bring a completed visa application and necessary documents, pay the fees and wait for approval – this can take a few weeks.

Further down the list are:

11. Budapest, Hungary

12. Oaxaca City, Mexico

13. Quito, Ecuador

14. Goa, India

15. Pipa, Brazil

16. Tamarindo, Costa Rica

17. Crete, Greece

18. Bali, Indonesia

19. Tallinn, Estonia

20. Mauritius

21. Zadar, Croatia

22. Santiago, Chile

23. Ponta do Sol, Madeira

24. Istanbul, Turkey

25. Bermuda

The rankings consider several factors which include:

Internet speed

Safety index

Co-working spaces

Cost of living

Digital nomad community, events, and meet-ups

Access to digital nomad visas (and visa costs, requirements, and acceptance rates)

Tourist visa lengths for shorter-term stays

