Brazen attacks on Tshwane clinics: Hercules Clinic targeted in latest incident

A disturbing trend of brazen attacks has targeted clinics in Tshwane in recent years with the latest incident occurring at Hercules Clinic in Pretoria’s Daspoort area, where a woman security officer was shot and rushed to hospital during a robbery.

The incident occurred on Monday night, and the police have launched an investigation.

MMC for Health, Tshegofatso Mashabela, condemned the incident, saying, “These acts of vandalism and violence target the very core of our public health infrastructure. The Health Department is committed to restoring the clinic swiftly and ensuring that it continues to serve the community with excellence and dedication.”

Despite the incident, the clinic reopened its doors after the crime scene was cleared.

Mashabela said the injured guard has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

“The clinic remains open to the public, and we will continue to monitor her condition closely,” she said.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding public health infrastructure, saying, “Hercules Clinic is more than just a building; it’s a symbol of our commitment to health and progress. We urge residents to take ownership of our infrastructure and report any suspicious activities to authorities.”

The clinic, which provides essential healthcare services, suffered damages, including a damaged ceiling and a detached air conditioning unit.

However, the incident is not isolated, with a clinic in Olievenhoutbosch having been hit by burglars five times, and the latest incident occurred in November 2024.

Thieves made off with six computers, several headsets, and a complete set of clinic keys, posing a significant risk to the clinic’s security.

Other clinics, such as Danville Clinic, have also been targeted, with at least 33 computers stolen in May 2024, amounting to a loss of approximately R200 000.

The EFF previously criticised the municipality’s asset protection ability, attributing the recurring incidents to “gross mismanagement” and “lack of accountability” within the city’s former political executive under the DA.

Mashabela vowed to work tirelessly with partners and residents to ensure justice prevails and the community remains safe.

She said the City has committed to reviewing and enhancing security protocols to protect clinics.

[email protected]